China Dec home prices fall -0.04 pct y/y-Reuters calc
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 18, 2013 / 1:44 AM / 5 years ago

China Dec home prices fall -0.04 pct y/y-Reuters calc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 0.04 percent in December from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Friday, easing from an annual drop of 0.7 percent in November.

In month-on-month terms, however, prices rose for the fifth month in the last six, gaining 0.4 percent in December.

China’s fight against property speculation, heading into its third year, has centred around reducing financing for buyers and limiting the number of homes people can own.

Yet government efforts to bolster a slowing economy, including interest rate cuts in June and July, have changed market sentiment and fuelled expectations of rising prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing rose 1.6 percent in December from a year earlier, compared with November’s year-on-year increase of 0.7 percent. Shanghai’s prices were flat in December on a year ago, versus a 0.8 percent annual fall in November.

Reuters started its weighted China home price index in January 2011 when the NBS stopped providing nationwide data, only giving home price changes in each of the 70 major cities. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nick Edwards; Editied by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
