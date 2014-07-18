FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China home prices fall 0.5 pct m/m in June -Reuters calculation
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

China home prices fall 0.5 pct m/m in June -Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities dropped 0.5 percent in June from May, marking the second consecutive monthly drop following May’s drop of 0.2 percent, according to Reuters calculations from official data published on Friday.

Compared with a year ago, home prices rose 4.2 percent in June, easing from the previous month’s 5.6 percent rise, according to Reuters calculations.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing rose 6.4 percent in June compared with a year earlier, compared with May’s increase of 7.7 percent. They rose just 0.1 percent from May.

Shanghai’s home prices were up 7.0 percent in June from a year ago, versus 9.6 percent in May. They fell 0.6 percent from May, the second month-on-month fall in a row.

After a strong performance in 2013, China’s real estate market has softened as sales have slowed and banks have become increasingly cautious about lending to developers and home-buyers. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jason Subler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.