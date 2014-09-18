FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China home prices fall 1.1 pct m/m in August-Reuters calculation
September 18, 2014 / 1:47 AM / 3 years ago

China home prices fall 1.1 pct m/m in August-Reuters calculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 1.1 percent in August from July, a fourth consecutive monthly drop, according to Reuters calculations from official data published on Thursday.

Compared with a year earlier, home prices were up 0.5 percent in August, easing from the 2.5 percent annual rise seen in July, Reuters calculations showed.

After a strong performance in 2013, China’s real estate market has softened as sales have slowed and banks have become increasingly cautious about lending to developers and homebuyers.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing were 2.1 percent higher in August compared with a year earlier, versus July’s increase of 4.0 percent. They dropped 0.9 percent from July.

Shanghai’s home prices were up 1.5 percent in August from a year ago, versus 4.1 percent in July. They fell 1.1 percent from July, the fourth month-on-month fall in a row.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
