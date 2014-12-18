FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China November home prices fall 3.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

China November home prices fall 3.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 3.7 percent in November from a year earlier, the third consecutive month showing an annual fall, according to Reuters calculations from official data published on Thursday.

Compared with the previous month, home prices were down 0.5 percent in November, a seventh straight monthly drop following October’s fall of 0.8 percent, the calculations showed.

Economists believe the cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world’s second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 2.1 percent in November from a year earlier, versus October’s drop of 1.3 percent. They fell 0.2 percent between October and November.

Shanghai’s home prices were down 2.9 percent in November from a year ago, versus a 2.0 percent fall in October. They fell 0.4 percent between October and November, the seventh month-on-month fall in a row. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.