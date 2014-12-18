China November home prices fall 3.7 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 3.7 percent in November from a year earlier, the third consecutive month showing an annual fall, according to Reuters calculations from official data published on Thursday.

Compared with the previous month, home prices were down 0.5 percent in November, a seventh straight monthly drop following October’s fall of 0.8 percent, the calculations showed.

Economists believe the cooling housing market poses the biggest risk to the world’s second-largest economy, even as Beijing tries to stimulate overall growth.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 2.1 percent in November from a year earlier, versus October’s drop of 1.3 percent. They fell 0.2 percent between October and November.

Shanghai’s home prices were down 2.9 percent in November from a year ago, versus a 2.0 percent fall in October. They fell 0.4 percent between October and November, the seventh month-on-month fall in a row. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeeney; Editing by Mark Bendeich)