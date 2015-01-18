FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dec home prices fall 4.3 pct yr/yr
January 18, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

China Dec home prices fall 4.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell 4.3 percent in December from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month showing an annual fall, Reuters calculated from official data published on Sunday.

Compared with the previous month, home prices were down 0.3 percent in December, an eighth straight monthly drop following November’s fall of 0.5 percent, the calculations showed.

China’s real estate market has been plagued by falling prices and high inventories in recent months, crimping demand in 40 economic sectors ranging from steel to cement to furniture, dragging on the country’s slowing economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 2.7 percent in December from a year earlier, versus November’s drop of 2.1 percent. They fell 0.2 percent between November and December.

Shanghai’s home prices were down 3.7 percent in December from a year ago, versus a 2.9 percent fall in November. They fell 0.3 percent between November and December, the eighth month-on-month fall in a row.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Eric Meijer

