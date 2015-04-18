FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March home prices fall 6.1 pct y/y
April 18, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

China March home prices fall 6.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities fell for the seventh consecutive month in March from a year earlier, down 6.1 percent.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday new home prices in Beijing fell 3.7 percent last month from a year earlier, versus the previous month’s drop of 3.6 percent. They rose 0.3 percent between February and March.

Shanghai’s home prices were down 5 percent last month from a year ago, versus a 4.7 percent fall in February. They were flat from February.

Growth in China’s real estate investment in the first quarter slowed to the lowest rate since 2009 as developers focused on clearing excess inventory, while a series of government support measures braked the rate of decline in property sales volumes. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

