China home prices rise 0.4 pct m/m in June
July 18, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

China home prices rise 0.4 pct m/m in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.4 percent in June from May, a second consecutive monthly rise, according to Reuters calculations from official data published on Saturday.

In May, prices increased 0.2 percent from the previous month, the first such increase since April 2014.

Compared with a year ago, home prices fell 4.9 percent in June, easing from the previous month’s 5.7 percent drop, according to Reuters calculations.

The National Bureau of Statistics said new home prices in Beijing fell 1.1 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with May’s drop of 2.3 percent.

Shanghai’s home prices were up 0.3 percent in June from a year ago, reversing a drop of 2.3 percent in May. They were up 1.3 percent and 2.0 percent respectively from the previous month.

China’s real estate investment growth in the first half eased to its slowest since 2009, pointing to persistent weakness in the market, even as sales improved.

A prolonged slowdown in the property market has weighed on the broader economy, which China says grew at an annual pace of 7 percent in the second quarter this year. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Michael Perry)

