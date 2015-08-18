FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China home prices rise 0.3 pct m/m in July, fall y/y
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

China home prices rise 0.3 pct m/m in July, fall y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.3 percent in July from June, a third consecutive monthly rise, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Tuesday.

Compared with a year ago, home prices still fell 3.7 percent in July, easing from the previous month’s 4.9 percent drop, Reuters calculated from NBS data.

The statistics bureau said new home prices in Beijing rose 1.0 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with June’s drop of 1.1 percent.

Shanghai’s home prices were up 3.1 percent in July from a year ago, compared with a year-on-year rise of 0.3 percent in June.

China’s real estate investment growth continued to slow in the first seven months of 2015, but property sales and housing investment improved, indicating a mixed recovery in the struggling property market.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.