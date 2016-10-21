FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-TABLE-China property price changes in September
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-China property price changes in September

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects Sept 2016 y/y and m/m price changes for Nationwide, Beijing,
Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)
    BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following is a
breakdown of average new home price changes in 
major Chinese cities in September, announced by the National Bureau of
Statistics on Friday.    
Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with
previous periods as 
the bureau introduced a new calculation method.  
The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. 

 (Pct change y/y)                                                             
       Nationwide  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai   Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing
 Sep         11.2     27.8     24.1       32.7       23.0      34.1        4.4
 Aug          9.2     23.5     19.9       31.2       21.1      36.8        3.4
 Jul          7.9     20.7     16.2       27.3       19.4      40.9        3.2
 Jun          7.3     20.3     13.8       27.7       19.2      46.7        3.3
 May          6.9     19.5     11.9       27.7       18.9      53.2        3.5
 Apr          6.2     18.3      9.5       28.0       17.4      62.4        2.9
 Mar          4.9     16.0      6.8       25.0       15.2      61.6        2.2
 Feb          3.6     12.9      4.7       20.6       11.8      56.9        1.3
 Jan          2.5     10.3      3.9       17.5        9.9      51.9        0.3
 2015                                                                         
 Dec          1.6      8.3      3.1       15.5        9.1      46.8       -1.0
 Nov          0.9      7.7      2.1       13.1        8.1      43.9       -1.7
 Oct          0.1      6.5      1.3       10.9        7.0      39.9       -2.1
 Sep         -0.9      4.7      0.3        8.3        4.9      37.6       -2.8
                                                                              
 (Pct change m/m)                                                             
       Nationwide  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai   Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing
 Sep          2.1      4.5      4.0        2.7        3.1       1.9        1.0
 Aug          1.5      3.6      3.5        4.4        2.4       2.1        0.3
 Jul          0.8      1.5      2.3        1.2        1.3       2.0        0.1
 Jun          0.8      2.1      2.2        2.0        1.8       2.6        0.0
 May          0.9      2.2      2.4        1.9        2.7       0.5        0.5
 Apr          1.2      2.7      2.6        3.1        2.4       2.3        0.4
 Mar          1.1      3.0      2.1        3.6        2.9       3.7        0.6
 Feb          0.6      2.1      0.7        2.4        1.6       3.5        0.4
 Jan          0.4      1.0      0.5        2.2        0.8       4.0        0.8
 2015                                                                         
 Dec          0.3      0.4      0.8        1.9        0.7       3.2        0.4
 Nov          0.3      0.8      0.4        1.6        0.6       2.9       -0.1
 Oct          0.2      0.6      0.3        1.8        0.8       1.2        0.0
 Sep          0.3      0.9      0.5        1.6        1.4       4.0        0.1
 
  
(China economics team)
 

 (Editing By Nicholas Heath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
