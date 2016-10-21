CORRECTED-TABLE-China property price changes in September

(Corrects Sept 2016 y/y and m/m price changes for Nationwide, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen) BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in September, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as the bureau introduced a new calculation method. The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Pct change y/y) Nationwide Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing Sep 11.2 27.8 24.1 32.7 23.0 34.1 4.4 Aug 9.2 23.5 19.9 31.2 21.1 36.8 3.4 Jul 7.9 20.7 16.2 27.3 19.4 40.9 3.2 Jun 7.3 20.3 13.8 27.7 19.2 46.7 3.3 May 6.9 19.5 11.9 27.7 18.9 53.2 3.5 Apr 6.2 18.3 9.5 28.0 17.4 62.4 2.9 Mar 4.9 16.0 6.8 25.0 15.2 61.6 2.2 Feb 3.6 12.9 4.7 20.6 11.8 56.9 1.3 Jan 2.5 10.3 3.9 17.5 9.9 51.9 0.3 2015 Dec 1.6 8.3 3.1 15.5 9.1 46.8 -1.0 Nov 0.9 7.7 2.1 13.1 8.1 43.9 -1.7 Oct 0.1 6.5 1.3 10.9 7.0 39.9 -2.1 Sep -0.9 4.7 0.3 8.3 4.9 37.6 -2.8 (Pct change m/m) Nationwide Beijing Tianjin Shanghai Guangzhou Shenzhen Chongqing Sep 2.1 4.5 4.0 2.7 3.1 1.9 1.0 Aug 1.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 2.4 2.1 0.3 Jul 0.8 1.5 2.3 1.2 1.3 2.0 0.1 Jun 0.8 2.1 2.2 2.0 1.8 2.6 0.0 May 0.9 2.2 2.4 1.9 2.7 0.5 0.5 Apr 1.2 2.7 2.6 3.1 2.4 2.3 0.4 Mar 1.1 3.0 2.1 3.6 2.9 3.7 0.6 Feb 0.6 2.1 0.7 2.4 1.6 3.5 0.4 Jan 0.4 1.0 0.5 2.2 0.8 4.0 0.8 2015 Dec 0.3 0.4 0.8 1.9 0.7 3.2 0.4 Nov 0.3 0.8 0.4 1.6 0.6 2.9 -0.1 Oct 0.2 0.6 0.3 1.8 0.8 1.2 0.0 Sep 0.3 0.9 0.5 1.6 1.4 4.0 0.1 (China economics team) (Editing By Nicholas Heath)