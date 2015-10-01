China's new home price growth slows in Sept-survey

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The rate of recovery in Chinese new home prices slowed in September from August, a private survey found, although sales volumes were much better than expected over the summer thanks to a series of government stimulus measures.

Average prices of new homes in 100 of the biggest cities climbed 0.28 percent in September on-month, a poll by property data provider China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed, narrowing from a 0.95 percent growth in August.

But home prices were 1.36 percent higher compared to a year ago, accelerating from 0.15 percent in the previous month.

“Transactions have seen stable growth in September prompted by the continuous housing stimulus measures,” CREIS said in a statement on Wednesday.

It expected prices in the 100 major cities would continue to rise in October, due to more new property promotions especially during the week-long National Day holidays.

The government has been stepping up its efforts since late last year to revive the sluggish property sector which accounts for 15 percent of the economy.

On Wednesday, it said it would cut the minimum downpayment for first-time home buyers in many cities. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Eric Meijer)