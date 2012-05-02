FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China home prices fall for 8th month in Apr-survey
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

China home prices fall for 8th month in Apr-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - China’s home prices fell in April for the eighth month in a row while transactions also declined in most cities, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The average price of 8,711 yuan ($1,400) per square meter across 100 cities was 0.34 percent lower than March and 0.71 percent lower than April 2011, marking the first year-on-year fall since June 2011, said the China Real Estate Index System, a consultancy affiliated with China’s largest online real estate company, Soufun Holdings.

Price drops failed to stimulate sales, however, as transactions declined in 80 percent of the 40 key cities monitored by CREIS. Transactions fell by 26 percent in Shanghai in April from March and by 4 percent in Beijing.

The CREIS data offers the earliest monthly look into China’s real estate market performance.

A Reuters weighted home price index, based on official data published by the National Bureau of Statistics, showed China’s average new home price fell in March from a year earlier - the first such fall since the government began to curb property speculation two years ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters last month predicted Chinese home prices will likely fall by a further 10-20 percent between April and December this year, after slipping 5 percent in the first quarter.

The NBS is scheduled to announce property investment and sales data on May 11 and home prices in 70 major cities on May 18.

