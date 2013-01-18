FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China's property price changes in December
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 18, 2013 / 2:09 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-China's property price changes in December

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in
major Chinese cities in December, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.  
   Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as
the agency has introduced a new method for calculating the data.  
   For a related story, please double click    
   (Percent change from a year earlier):    
        Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen  Chongqing  
2012Dec    -0.04       1.6      0.8       0.0        2.3       0.8        1.3 
    Nov     -0.7       0.7      0.4      -0.8        0.7      -0.7        0.6 
    Oct     -1.1      -0.2     -0.4      -1.3       -0.1      -1.6       -0.1   
    Sep     -1.3      -0.5     -0.6      -1.6       -0.7      -2.1       -0.5   
    Aug     -1.4      -0.6     -0.8      -1.5       -1.0      -2.2       -0.9    
    Jul     -1.5      -0.7     -1.1      -1.5       -1.3      -2.4       -1.5    
    Jun     -1.5      -1.0     -1.0      -1.5       -1.6      -2.5       -1.9    
    May     -1.5      -1.2     -1.1      -1.6       -1.6      -2.3       -1.9    
    Apr     -1.2      -1.0     -1.6      -1.3       -1.2      -1.6       -1.8    
    Mar     -0.7      -0.8     -1.2      -0.8       -0.3      -0.6       -1.5    
    Feb      0.0      -0.4     -0.7      -0.4        0.3      -0.2       -1.1    
    Jan      0.5       0.1      0.2       0.7        1.1       1.0       -0.7   
2011Dec      1.4       1.0      1.2       1.8        3.1       3.1       -0.6    
    Nov      2.2       1.3      2.0       2.4        6.0       4.1        0.1    
    Oct      2.8       1.7      2.9       2.9        6.1       4.4        1.2    
    Sep      3.5       1.8      3.1       3.1        6.3       4.5        2.2    
    Aug      4.1       1.9      3.4       2.8        7.0       4.9        4.2    
    Jul      4.3       1.9      4.2       2.5        6.4       4.7        5.6    
    Jun      4.2       2.2      3.9       2.2        5.4       4.6        5.8    
    May      4.1       2.1      3.4       1.4        5.1       3.7        5.3    
    Apr      4.3       2.8      4.9       1.3        3.8       3.1        5.3    
    Mar      5.2       4.9      6.6       1.7        2.7       3.1        5.6    
    Feb      5.7       6.8      6.7       2.3        0.6       3.2        6.2    
    Jan      5.9       6.8      6.7       1.5        0.1       3.1        7.9    
         
    (Percent change from a month earlier):     
         Nationwide*  Beijing  Tianjin  Shanghai  Guangzhou  Shenzhen Chongqing  
2012Dec      0.4       0.8      0.2       0.6        1.2       1.0        0.4
    Nov      0.3       0.6      0.4       0.2        0.6       0.6        0.5  
    Oct     0.05       0.2      0.0       0.0        0.4       0.4        0.2  
    Sep      0.0       0.1      0.0       0.0        0.4       0.1       -0.1    
    Aug      0.1       0.1      0.3       0.0        0.3       0.1        0.2    
    Jul      0.1       0.3      0.2       0.0        0.2       0.0        0.1    
    Jun      0.0       0.3      0.0       0.2        0.2      -0.1        0.0    
    May     -0.1       0.0      0.2      -0.1       -0.1      -0.3        0.0    
    Apr     -0.3      -0.1     -0.2      -0.2       -0.2      -0.4        0.0    
    Mar     -0.3      -0.4      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.3        0.2    
    Feb     -0.1      -0.1      0.0      -0.2       -0.2      -0.2       -0.1    
    Jan     -0.2      -0.1     -0.2      -0.1       -0.3      -0.2       -0.2    
2011Dec     -0.3      -0.1     -0.3      -0.3       -0.4      -0.5       -0.3    
    Nov     -0.2      -0.3     -0.3      -0.3       -0.3      -0.3       -0.1    
    Oct     -0.2       0.0     -0.3      -0.2       -0.2      -0.1       -0.2    
    Sep      0.0       0.0     -0.2       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4    
    Aug      0.0       0.0      0.1       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.4    
    Jul      0.1       0.0      0.3       0.0        0.0       0.0       -0.2    
    Jun      0.1       0.0     -0.2       0.1        0.2       0.1        0.0    
    May      0.2       0.1     -0.3       0.2        0.3       0.4        0.2    
    Apr      0.3       0.1      0.2       0.3        0.7       0.7        0.3    
    Mar      0.3       0.0      0.5       0.2        0.3       0.0        0.6    
    Feb      0.4       0.4      0.9       0.9        0.6       1.0        0.4    
    Jan      0.8       0.8      0.9       0.9        1.7       2.0       -0.1    
    Note: * The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters.     

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.