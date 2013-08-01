China home price inflation quickens in July - surveys

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China’s property inflation quickened in July amid signs of greater official tolerance of rising home prices as economic growth slows, two private surveys showed on Thursday.

Home prices in 288 major cities rose 0.8 percent in July from June, accelerating from June’s monthly increase of 0.4 percent and snapping two months of slowing property inflation, a poll by a real estate services company E-House China showed.

Compared to a year ago, house prices jumped 11 percent in July, quickening from June’s 10.5 percent annual gains, E-House said.

With real estate one of the few bright spots in an economy slowing due to weak exports, analysts say China’s authorities will keep property polices stable with no radical tightening to cool the market in the short term.

China’s politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, said on Tuesday it would promote the stable and healthy development of the property market, without mentioning property controlling policies.

A separate survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed average prices in the 100 biggest cities rose for the 14th straight month in July, up 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, slightly faster than the previous month.

“The risk of an economic downtrend is getting more attention, so expectations for tighter property controls and monetary policy are fading,” said a statement from CREIS, a consultancy linked to China’s largest online property information firm Soufun Holdings.

Average home prices in the 100 biggest cities rose 8.0 percent in July from a year ago, up from June’s 7.4 percent gain in the eighth straight monthly rise, CREIS said.

In China’s most expensive 10 cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, average home rose 1.3 percent on the month and 11 percent on the year, CREIS said.

Li Tie, head of China Centre for Urban Development, a think tank under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), was quoted by official media as saying on Tuesday that property bubbles in China’s first-tier cities were not severe and prices in these cities would continue to increase.

China is due to publish home price data in 70 major Chinese cities for July on Aug. 18. The pace of China’s month-on-month home price rises edged down for a third straight month in June though the year-on-year gains were the strongest this year. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)