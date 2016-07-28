FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China to tighten fundraising rules for listed property firms - People's Daily
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

China to tighten fundraising rules for listed property firms - People's Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China's stock regulator is preparing to tighten regulation of listed real estate companies using refinancing tools to supplement cash flows and pay off debt, according to comments by an unnamed official quoted in the official People's Daily.

The paper quoted an unnamed official from China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) saying during an internal conference on Monday that real estate companies should only raise capital for construction, instead of buying land and paying back bank loans.

"With supply-side reforms going forward, the risk of company credit default and the downward pressure on the economy are rising," the person was quoted as saying.

An analyst quoted in the paper believed that closer scrutiny of these companies could increase the relative cost of land purchases for these companies, discouraging them from the sort of speculation that has driven up real estate prices around the country, in particular in first-tier cities.

The CSRC official also said that funds raised by listed companies should not be used to pay off bank loans, and that those companies need to explain in detail where their raised funds are invested.

The CSRC did not reply to calls and faxes seeking comment. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.