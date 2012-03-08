TABLE-Major Chinese developers' February sales mostly higher

By Alex Frew McMillan HONG KONG, March 8(Reuters) - Chinese developers are generally reporting strong sales for February after a dismal January, and are likely to see the momentum continue into March, analysts say, since Beijing toughened home-purchase restrictions in early 2011. With bank borrowing getting easier in 2012, mainland home purchases are showing signs of life. The central bank has directed China's big four state-backed banks to lend more to first-time home buyers. But investors are still jittery, fearing notoriously volatile Chinese property stocks are due for a correction after surging 39 percent in the first two months of the year. "We do see some rebound in major cities," Jinsong Du, China property analyst at Credit Suisse, said of sales this year. "It doesn't necessarily mean the fundamentals have improved. We need to see how things will improve in the second quarter." Home prices in China fell in February for the sixth straight month, according to a private survey, as two years of government measures to curb property speculation hit home . But comparitive data in China in the first two months of the year are often distorted by the timing of the long Lunar New Year holiday, a slow time for sales. The holiday fell in January this year, but in February last year. Meanwhile, residential home builders are taking different approaches to protect their cash flow during the slowdown. Poly Real Estate was one of the first to cut prices, by as much as 25 percent, according to an analyst note from CCB International. But Evergrande Real Estate has resisted heavy price slashing to maintain margins. The company raised average prices in February, compared with January, resulting in slower sales. Analysts say 2012 may prove to be the reverse of 2011, when sales were strong in the first half of the year but suffered as it wore on. (Sales revenues in billions of yuan; percent change from a year ago) Company RIC January Percent February Percent 2012 Sales Change Sales Change Target China Vanke 000002.SZ 12.2 -39.0 7.34 +20.3 120* Evergrande Real Estate 3333.HK 2.22 -77.3 2.02 -55.1 80 Shimao Property Holdings 0813.HK 0.91 -70.0 2.07 +70.9 na Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK 1.23 -57.0 2.40 +96.4 na *Analyst forecast (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)