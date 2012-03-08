FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Major Chinese developers' February sales mostly higher
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Major Chinese developers' February sales mostly higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Alex Frew McMillan	
    HONG KONG, March 8(Reuters) - Chinese developers are generally reporting strong sales
for February after a dismal January, and are likely to see the momentum continue into March,
analysts say, since Beijing toughened home-purchase restrictions in early 2011. 	
    With bank borrowing getting easier in 2012, mainland home purchases are showing signs of
life.	
    The central bank has directed China's big four state-backed banks to lend more to first-time
home buyers. But investors are still jittery, fearing notoriously volatile
Chinese property stocks are due for a correction after surging 39 percent in the first two
months of the year. 	
     "We do see some rebound in major cities," Jinsong Du, China property analyst at Credit
Suisse, said of sales this year. "It doesn't necessarily mean the fundamentals have improved. We
need to see how things will improve in the second quarter."	
    Home prices in China fell in February for the sixth straight month, according to a private
survey, as two years of government measures to curb property speculation hit home
.	
    But comparitive data in China in the first two months of the year are often distorted by the
timing of the long Lunar New Year holiday, a slow time for sales. The holiday fell in January
this year, but in February last year.	
    Meanwhile, residential home builders are taking different approaches to protect their cash
flow during the slowdown.	
    Poly Real Estate was one of the first to cut prices, by as much as 25 percent,
according to an analyst note from CCB International. But Evergrande Real Estate has
resisted heavy price slashing to maintain margins. The company raised average prices in
February, compared with January, resulting in slower sales.	
    Analysts say 2012 may prove to be the reverse of 2011, when sales were strong in the first
half of the year but suffered as it wore on.	
        	
    (Sales revenues in billions of yuan; percent change from a year ago)	
    	
 Company                 RIC      January   Percent  February   Percent   2012    	
                                    Sales    Change     Sales    Change  Target                 
 	
         	
         	
China Vanke              000002.SZ   12.2    -39.0     7.34     +20.3     120*    	
Evergrande Real Estate     3333.HK   2.22    -77.3     2.02     -55.1      80        	
Shimao Property Holdings   0813.HK   0.91    -70.0     2.07     +70.9      na    	
Guangzhou R&F Properties   2777.HK   1.23    -57.0     2.40     +96.4      na    	
        	
*Analyst forecast	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.