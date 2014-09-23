FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese property stocks rise on reports of rule-relaxation on home loans
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese property stocks rise on reports of rule-relaxation on home loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s property firms rose on Tuesday after official media reported plans by one of the country’s major state banks to ease rules on mortgage lending as part of government steps to boost the flagging real estate market.

At 0221 GMT, shares of China’s largest residential developer China Vanke Co rose 1.6 percent in Shenzhen, while smaller competitor China Resources Land jumped 2.6 percent and Greentown China gained 1.6 percent.

The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday that one of China’s top four state banks plans to relax rules on mortgage lending, which came a day after 21st Century Business Herald cited unidentified sources as saying that China’s “Big Four” banks would ease home lending in a move orchestrated by regulators.

China’s new home prices fell in August for a fourth straight month and declines spread to a record number of cities, according to data last week. Many Chinese cities have relaxed home purchase restrictions as local governments seek to support a key pillar of the economy.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
