China property market digest, May 1-18

Investment in the property sector accounted for 13 percent of China’s gross domestic product in 2011.

In response to soaring prices, Beijing has rolled out an array of measures since late 2009 to rein in property speculation and has won some success. House prices have fallen from record highs since October, 2011.

But China’s vows to keep its property curbs in place have fueled worries that they may further drag on an economy that is already cooling, and saddle banks with more bad loans.

May 18 - Chinese home prices fell 1.2 percent for a second month in April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue as the government has already reaffirmed efforts to pull them back to what it calls “reasonable levels” to ease social discontent.

May 17 - China will stick to its stance of curbing speculative property demand while supporting purchases for home use, the housing ministry said, dashing hopes of policy relaxation despite slowing economic growth.

May 17 - Chinese property developer Shui On Land Ltd has no plans to acquire new sites any time soon as it expects no major relaxation in government efforts to curb real estate speculation until 2013, its chief executive Freddy Lee said.

May 15 - China’s insurance regulator will allow insurers to invest in a wider range of corporate bonds and relax limits on equity and real estate investment, granting them greater freedom to seek higher returns and play a stronger role in the financial system.

May 14 - China Vanke, the country’s biggest listed property developer by sales, has agreed to pay HK$1.1 billion ($142 million)for a 74 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd, the company announced.

May 11 - China’s annual real estate investment growth slowed to the lowest pace since the global financial crisis, official data showed, stoking expectations that curbs on the property market may be eased.

May 8 - China’s eastern city of Yangzhou announced that it would subsidise purchases of fully furnished homes, a move that appears to contravene Beijing’s two-year campaign to curb speculation and rein in housing inflation.

- China’s Ministry of Finance said it dispatched special funds of 10.5 billion yuan recently to help local governments build low-rental homes and 21.2 billion yuan to help rebuild shanty towns.

- China plans land supply of 172,600 hectares for housing construction in 2012, up 21.3 percent from 2011’s actual amount of state land sold to developers, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

- China’s outstanding trust funds to the property sector hit 687 billion yuan at the end of March, down 0.24 percent from the end of 2011, marking the first fall since 2010, data from the China Trust Association showed.

- China’s capital city of Beijing has rejected 14,000 families’ applications to buy homes since February 2011 as they do not meet purchase requirements and first-time home buyers now account for 90 percent of total home purchasers, local housing bureau said.

- A total of 7,000 hectare of land was illegally used as collateral to get 56 billion yuan ($8.87 billion) of loans in 2011, the Ministry of Land and Resources said, after an investigation covering 31 cities.

- China Overseas sold Everbright Mall in Chinese southern city of Guangzhou to Pramerica Real Estate Investors in a deal worth $318 million, broker Jones Lang LaSalle said in a statement.

- Property projects from abroad accounted for about 20 percent of total exhibited in the Shanghai Real Estate Spring Fair from April 29 to May 2, Colliers International cited the organizer as saying in a report.

May 15 - Shanghai issued new rules to prohibit unmarried residents from buying a second home as part of the government’s efforts to close loopholes in previous purchase restrictions. (China Securities Journal)

May 8 - Chinese cities of Shenyang and Guangzhou joined others in making it easier for first-time home buyers to borrow from housing provident funds, which offer much lower mortgage rate than banks. (Shanghai Securities News)

May 7 - Some housing projects in Beijing that raised prices recently suffered a slump in transactions. (Beijing Youth Daily)

May 6 - More and more banks in China’s southern city of Shenzhen have started to offer discounts on mortgage rates to first-time home buyers, to as low as 15 percent off the benchmark rate. (Southern Metropolitan Daily)

May 5 - The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has suspended mortgage rate discount to first-time home buyers and raised it back to benchmark level, although other banks are still offering 15 percent off. (Shanghai Morning Post)

May 4 - The average home sale price of Vanke, China’s top developer by sales, hit a 32-month low of 9,700 yuan per square metre in April, the company said. (China Business News)

- “Currently, China still has large and authentic housing demand for families’ own use. Developers still have room to cut prices and boost sales, however the room for housing investors and speculators has largely been squeezed.” (Zhang Xiaohong, vice head of property market supervision at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development)

- “If housing new starts continue to fall, it will probably affect market supply next year. However, the problem of supply does not deserve too much attention so far.” (Cai Suisheng, head of Guangdong Real Estate Association) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Robert Birsel)