China Property Digest: Cooling measures show initial results

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - China’s major cities have unveiled strict property controls after being directed by the central government in March to calm frothy real estate markets.

City authorities in Beijing raised minimum down payments on second home purchases to 70 percent of valuation from 60 percent, when home buyers borrow from banks or the government housing fund, which lends at subsidised rates.

Property investment accounted for 11 percent of China’s gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2013.

Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China’s real estate market.

REUTERS NEWS

APR 22 - China Vanke, the country’s largest real estate developer, posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter profit on the back of strong sales.

APR 18 - China’s new home prices rose in March from a year ago, a third consecutive month, as home buyers rushed to finalise deals to avoid a new capital gains tax, which is expected to help slow increases in coming months as the government looks to crack down on speculation.

APR 15 - China’s real estate investment growth slowed in the first quarter, dragging down the broad economic recovery, though property sales remained strong, pushing up home prices and prompting policymakers to tighten property policies.

APR 1 - Average home prices in China’s 100 biggest cities rose for the tenth straight month in March, a private survey showed, challenging policymakers who are trying to cool record home prices with mixed results.

DATA

- The prices of China’s residential land rose 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year ago, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous three months, according to data from the Ministry of Land and Resources.

- China’s land sales revenues reached 770 billion yuan ($124.61 billion) in the first quarter of 2013, up 47 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

- China plans land supply of 150,800 hectares for housing construction in 2013, up 36 percent from 2012’s actual amount of state land sold to developers, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

- Grade A office rents in Beijing edged down 2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from the previous three months, marking the first decline since the third quarter of 2009, according to data from global property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle.

- Beijing’s home transaction volume reached a record high of 63,178 units in March, jumping nearly four times from the previous year, data from property brokerage Centaline showed.

- China’s state planning agency imposed a fine of over 10 million yuan on eight property developers for not making public their home prices and hoarding units of developments.

- The transaction volume of high-end expensive homes in Beijing was up 53 percent in the first quarter from a year ago and the average price was up 4 percent from three months earlier, according to data from real estate consultancy DTZ.

CHINESE PRESS

APR 23 - Property developers in Guangzhou must submit their pre-sale applications via an online system to the city’s housing department as of March 24, which means new home projects will subject to local government’s guidance.(Economic Information Daily)

APR 19 - The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen could launch a pilot property tax soon, several insiders in the real estate industry said, though the move has not been confirmed by the local taxation authorities.(China Securities Journal)

APR 11 - City authorities in Shanghai sold a land parcel at a record high price of 3.78 billion yuan in an auction.(Oriental Morning Post)

APR 2 - China’s central bank will not make uniform requirements on local lenders to raise mortgage rates to curb housing prices, unidentified sources said.(Shanghai Securities News)

THEY SAID

-- “The upward trend of home prices this year could not be changed unless we increase home supply.”(Ren Zhiqiang, chairman of Huayuan Property told a forum)

-- “The majority of local (property) rules introduced have the following common traits: a lack of originality for the new strategy, a lack of clarity in rules, and a ‘lower-than-market’ expectation in the severity of rules.”(Frank Chen, executive director of CBRE Research, China) ($1 = 6.1791 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)