CORRECTED-China Property Digest: Large cities' home prices jump, curbs seen

(Corrects title of Ding Zuyu to co-president from CEO in final item) BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - (Reuters plans to discontinue this item and its accompanying PDF at the end of November. Any comment please to jonathan.standing@thomsonreuters.com) Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from China's real estate market. Property investment accounted for 16 percent of China's gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2013 and it impacts 40 other industries. REUTERS NEWS Oct 24 - China's capital Beijing has stepped up measures to calm rising discontent over record-high home prices, vowing to boost supply for middle-income families and punish property speculators. Oct 23 - China's property sector borrowed more from banks in the third quarter than in the second, a Reuters calculation from central bank data showed, another sign of buoyancy in a red-hot housing market. Oct 22 - China's home prices rose the most in nearly three years in September, adding to fears that a property bubble is emerging heading into a Communist Party leaders' meeting next month. Oct 17 - China will further increase the supply of land for residential property development in the fourth quarter, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on Thursday, as it steps up efforts to stabilise a hot housing market. Oct 11 - Chinese state-owned property developer Greenland Holdings Group signed a preliminary deal to take a majority stake in Brooklyn's Atlantic Yards, a 22-acre residential and commercial project being developed by a unit of Forest City Enterprises. Oct 11 - Authorities in Beijing suspended the auction of a plot of land over concerns it could fetch a record high price, amid signs of sustained heat in the property market despite a near four-year long official campaign to keep prices in check. Oct 10 - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the largest property developer by market value, and smaller rival Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd posted strong nine-month contract sales, despite official efforts to curb the market. DATA The amount of land made available for property development in China in the first nine months of 2013 rose 31 percent to 136,000 hectares, the Ministry of Land and Resources said. Chinese banks' housing mortgages for first home purchases accounted for 77 percent of total new mortgage loans issued in the first nine months of 2013, data from the central bank showed. China finished building 4.1 million units of affordable housing as of the end of September, completing 87 percent of the full one-year target, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose 1.07 percent on a monthly basis in September, accelerating from August's monthly increase of 0.92 percent, a survey by China Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed. Home prices in 288 major cities rose 0.4 percent in September from August, slower than the 1.1 percent month-on-month rise in August, a poll by a real estate services company E-House China showed. CHINESE PRESS Oct 22 - The average price of new homes in Shanghai climbed 12 percent week on week to 26,527 yuan ($4,400) per square metre during the seven-day period ended on October 20, data from Shanghai Deovolente Realty Co. showed.(Shanghai Daily) Oct 15 - The southern city of Shenzhen is studying new tightening measures to curb rising home prices, including raising housing downpayments and mortgage rates for second-home buyers.(Southern Metropolis Daily) Oct 14 - China may widen financing channels for developers and introduce new land policies in its long-term mechanism for stable and healthy development of the property market, industry sources said.(China Securities Journal) THEY SAID "Cities where property restrictions on multiple and speculative home purchases have been enforced still see home prices rising, signalling market supply could not meet the growing demand from owner-occupier buyers."(Qin Hong, head of the policy research institute under the Housing Ministry) "The central government needs to keep the current good performance of the property market to ensure the stabilisation of the broader economy."(Ding Zuyu, co-president of E-House China, told a forum in Shanghai) ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)