CORRECTED-China Property Digest: Large cities' home prices jump, curbs seen
October 25, 2013 / 4:39 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-China Property Digest: Large cities' home prices jump, curbs seen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Corrects title of Ding Zuyu to co-president from CEO in final
item)
    BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - (Reuters plans to discontinue
this item and its accompanying PDF at the end of November. Any
comment please to jonathan.standing@thomsonreuters.com)
    
    Here is a look at the latest news, numbers and more from
China's real estate market.
    Property investment accounted for 16 percent of China's
gross domestic product in the first nine months of 2013 and it
impacts 40 other industries.
    
    REUTERS NEWS
    Oct 24 - China's capital Beijing has stepped up measures to
calm rising discontent over record-high home prices, vowing to
boost supply for middle-income families and punish property
speculators. 
    Oct 23 - China's property sector borrowed more from banks in
the third quarter than in the second, a Reuters calculation from
central bank data showed, another sign of buoyancy in a red-hot
housing market. 
    Oct 22 - China's home prices rose the most in nearly three
years in September, adding to fears that a property bubble is
emerging heading into a Communist Party leaders' meeting next
month. 
    Oct 17 - China will further increase the supply of land for
residential property development in the fourth quarter, the
Ministry of Land and Resources said on Thursday, as it steps up
efforts to stabilise a hot housing market. 
    Oct 11 - Chinese state-owned property developer Greenland
Holdings Group signed a preliminary deal to take a majority
stake in Brooklyn's Atlantic Yards, a 22-acre residential and
commercial project being developed by a unit of Forest City
Enterprises. 
    Oct 11 - Authorities in Beijing suspended the auction of a
plot of land over concerns it could fetch a record high price,
amid signs of sustained heat in the property market despite a
near four-year long official campaign to keep prices in
check. 
    Oct 10 - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the
largest property developer by market value, and smaller rival
Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd posted strong nine-month
contract sales, despite official efforts to curb the
market. 
    
    DATA
    The amount of land made available for property development
in China in the first nine months of 2013 rose 31 percent to
136,000 hectares, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.
    Chinese banks' housing mortgages for first home purchases
accounted for 77 percent of total new mortgage loans issued in
the first nine months of 2013, data from the central bank
showed.
    China finished building 4.1 million units of affordable
housing as of the end of September, completing 87 percent of the
full one-year target, according to the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural Development.
    Average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities rose 1.07
percent on a monthly basis in September, accelerating from
August's monthly increase of 0.92 percent, a survey by China
Real Estate Index System (CREIS) showed.
    Home prices in 288 major cities rose 0.4 percent in
September from August, slower than the 1.1 percent
month-on-month rise in August, a poll by a real estate services
company E-House China showed.
     
    CHINESE PRESS
    Oct 22 - The average price of new homes in Shanghai climbed
12 percent week on week to 26,527 yuan ($4,400) per square metre
during the seven-day period ended on October 20, data from
Shanghai Deovolente Realty Co. showed.(Shanghai Daily)
    Oct 15 - The southern city of Shenzhen is studying new
tightening measures to curb rising home prices, including
raising housing downpayments and mortgage rates for second-home
buyers.(Southern Metropolis Daily)
    Oct 14 - China may widen financing channels for developers
and introduce new land policies in its long-term mechanism for
stable and healthy development of the property market, industry
sources said.(China Securities Journal)
    
    THEY SAID
    "Cities where property restrictions on multiple and
speculative home purchases have been enforced still see home
prices rising, signalling market supply could not meet the
growing demand from owner-occupier buyers."(Qin Hong, head of
the policy research institute under the Housing Ministry) 
    "The central government needs to keep the current good
performance of the property market to ensure the stabilisation
of the broader economy."(Ding Zuyu, co-president of E-House
China, told a forum in Shanghai)
    
($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

