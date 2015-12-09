FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Postal Savings Bank raises $7 bln from stake sale to 10 investors
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

China's Postal Savings Bank raises $7 bln from stake sale to 10 investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s Postal Savings Bank said 10 strategic investors, including UBS Group AG and JPMorgan, will collectively spend 45.1 billion yuan ($7 billion) to take a 16.92 percent stake in the country’s sixth-biggest lender.

Other foreign investors include DBS Group, and the International Finance Corp, the World Bank’s private sector development arm. China Life Insurance Co, Alibaba’s Ant Financial unit, Tencent Holdings, and China Telecom Corp were among domestic investors. (Reporting by Clark Li and Matthew Miller; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.