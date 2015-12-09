China's Postal Savings Bank raises $7 bln from stake sale to 10 investors

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s Postal Savings Bank said 10 strategic investors, including UBS Group AG and JPMorgan, will collectively spend 45.1 billion yuan ($7 billion) to take a 16.92 percent stake in the country’s sixth-biggest lender.

Other foreign investors include DBS Group, and the International Finance Corp, the World Bank’s private sector development arm. China Life Insurance Co, Alibaba’s Ant Financial unit, Tencent Holdings, and China Telecom Corp were among domestic investors. (Reporting by Clark Li and Matthew Miller; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)