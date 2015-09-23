FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China considers letting QDII funds invest in both Chinese and foreign securities
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 23, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

China considers letting QDII funds invest in both Chinese and foreign securities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China is considering letting its Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors (QDIIs) launch funds to invest in securities both at home and abroad in a new financial innovation, a stock regulator was quoted saying on Wednesday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is working on new QDII regulations among a range of measures to boost the mutual fund industry, Li Haichao, a CSRC official in charge of the fund sector, was quoted by the official China Securities Journal on Wednesday as saying .

China launched the quota-based QDII programme about a decade ago to allow Chinese citizens buy shares in foreign companies through mutual funds as part of its financial opening, although until now investment has been confined to overseas securities.

Authorities have granted a total of $150 billion to the QDII investors. By the end of August, the outstanding amount of the QDII programme stood at $89.99 billion, the latest official data showed. ($1 = 6.376 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.