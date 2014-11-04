FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's ICBC to be yuan clearing bank in Qatar
November 4, 2014

China's ICBC to be yuan clearing bank in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has been appointed to clear all yuan trades in Qatar, the Chinese central bank said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after China said on Monday it had signed a 35 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) currency swap with its Qatari counterpart, and gave the country the right to buy up to 30 billion yuan worth of securities in mainland China under a special investment scheme. ($1=6.1167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

