FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai trade zone aims for QDII2 trial this year -official
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai trade zone aims for QDII2 trial this year -official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai hopes to allow individuals to invest in overseas markets this year through a trial scheme to be launched in its free trade zone, a city government website said.

The new Qualified Domestic Individual Investor programme, or QDII2, is part of a package of 51 measures jointly proposed by the municipal government, the central bank and government regulators which would promote capital account yuan convertibility and international use of the yuan.

The website of the government of Shanghai’s Pudong district quoted Zheng Yang, head of the city’s office of financial services, as saying the overseas investment could be in property, foreign stocks, industry and other areas.

The long-expected QDII2 promises to give Chinese individuals greater options to diversify investments, but limiting the scheme to the Shanghai Free Trade Zone may check the number of people able to access the programme.

Individuals are now permitted to buy a maximum equivalent of $50,000 of foreign currency, but Zheng said that was too little and the free trade zone would consider raising the limit.

The report said the zone was aiming to launch the QDII2 pilot this year.

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.