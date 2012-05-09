FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China may let more foreign funds invest in its markets
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 9, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

China may let more foreign funds invest in its markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is considering a proposal to lower the bar for obtaining a license that allows foreigners to buy securities in the country, said two industry sources with knowledge of the agency’s thinking on the issue.

The move to ease requirements for the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licences could pave the way for hedge funds to gain direct access to one of Asia’s biggest stock markets, where a growing number of companies are seeking a listing. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.