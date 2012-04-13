FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China steps up foreign investment plan in March
April 13, 2012 / 3:13 AM / 5 years ago

China steps up foreign investment plan in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - China stepped up its approvals to allow more foreign investors to buy domestic stocks and bonds in March, granting 11 Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) licenses, almost matching the number of licenses issued during the previous two months.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said earlier this month the total QFII quota would be raised by $50 billion to $80 billion, as the newly-appointed Chairman Guo Shuqing aims to accelerate capital market reforms.

CSRC granted licenses last month to institutions including American International Assurance Co Ltd, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd and JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd, according to the regulator’s website. In January and February, a total of 12 licenses were granted.

China launched the QFII scheme in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and bonds, part of efforts to deregulate the country’s capital markets.

China has so far granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign investors and 129 of them had obtained combined quotas of $24.55 billion from the country’s foreign exchange regulator as of March 9.

Compiled by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; editing by Ed Lane

