China raises QFII quota by $50 billion - CSRC
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 3, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

China raises QFII quota by $50 billion - CSRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will raise the total quota for its qualified foreign institutional investor scheme (QFII), a main channel for foreign investment in Chinese securities, by $50 billion to $80 billion.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement posted on its website that it would also raise the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (RQFII) by 50 billion yuan. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Jim Bai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

