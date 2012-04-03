China raises QFII quota by $50 billion - CSRC

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will raise the total quota for its qualified foreign institutional investor scheme (QFII), a main channel for foreign investment in Chinese securities, by $50 billion to $80 billion.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement posted on its website that it would also raise the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (RQFII) by 50 billion yuan. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Jim Bai; Editing by Kim Coghill)