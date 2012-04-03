UPDATE 1-China to expand foreign investment quota to $80 bln

(Adds details, background)

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will raise the total quota for its qualified foreign institutional investor scheme (QFII), a main channel for foreign investment in Chinese securities, by $50 billion to $80 billion, as the current programme nears its limit.

China will also raise the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (RQFII), which allows investors to buy mainland securities using offshore yuan, by 50 billion yuan, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement posted on its website.

The quota can also be used by RQFII investors to issue yuan-denominated, A-share exchange-traded fund (ETF) products which will be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the CSRC said.

State media had reported earlier this year that regulators were considering boosting the QFII quota, first launched in 2003 to allow foreign institutional investors access to its capital markets for the first time.

As of March 9, China had approved a combined QFII quota of $24.6 billion in investment by 129 investors. While the overall quota has been expanded, the increase in individual quotas, which are approved by the country’s currency regulator, are expected to come only gradually.

Boosting the QFII quota was done to “satisfy foreign investors’ investment demands, and move forward in promoting the stable development and opening of the domestic capital markets,” the CSRC statement said.

China is accelerating its approval process to allow more capital inflows via the QFII scheme as regulators try to boost the country’s sagging markets amid worries of an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The RQFII scheme, launched last December, is in part aimed at improving the global clout of the yuan by promoting its use in cross-boarder trade and investment and reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.

China has so far granted 20 billion yuan in quotas to a total of 21 Hong Kong-based financial institutions.

Beijing controls capital flowing in and out of the country to protect it against financial turbulence, although it has repeatedly pledged to speed up its liberalisation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chairman of China’s National Council for Social Security Fund said at the Boao Forum on the south China island of Hainan that Beijing should relax capital controls more quickly to pave the way for the yuan currency to play a bigger role in the global monetary system.

It has also signed a series of bilateral currency swaps with foreign countries and added new currency pairs in the onshore market trading. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Jim Bai; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Stephen Nisbet)