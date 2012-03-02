FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China grants $200 mln in quotas to 2 foreign institutions
#Asia
March 2, 2012 / 9:08 AM / 6 years ago

China grants $200 mln in quotas to 2 foreign institutions

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China granted $200 million in combined quotas in
February to two overseas foreign institutions, allowing them to start buying Chinese stocks and
bonds.	
    The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) awarded a quota of $100 million each to
Japan's Shinko Asset Management Co Ltd and Taiwan's Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd under the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, according to a statement on the SAFE
website. [here]   	
    China launched the QFII scheme in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and
bonds and as of Feb. 29 had granted 119 QFII investors combined quotas of $22.4 billion.	
    That compares with combined quotas of $75.2 billion granted so far under the Qualified
Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, which gives Chinese investors access to overseas
capital markets.   	
           	
      Institution                                       Date license   Quota 
                                                        received       (dollar
                                                                       s mln)
 1    UBS AG                                            23/05/2003     790
 2    Nomura Securities Co                              23/05/2003     350
 3    Morgan Stanley & Co. International                5/06/2003      400
 4    Citigroup Global Markets                          5/06/2003      550
 5    Goldman Sachs & Co.                               4/07/2003      300
 6    Deutsche Bank AG                                  30/07/2003     400
 7    HSBC Holdings PLC                                 4/08/2003      400
 8    ING Bank N.V.                                     10/09/2003     400
 9    JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association         30/09/2003     150
 10   Credit Suisse (Hong Kong)                         24/10/2003     500
 11   Standard Chartered (Hong Kong)                    11/12/2003     75
 12   Nikko Asset Management Co.                        11/12/2003     450
 13   Merrill Lynch International                       30/04/2004     300
 14   Hang Seng Bank Limited                            10/05/2004     100
 15   Daiwa Securities Capital Markets                  10/05/2004     50
 16   Lehman Brothers Int'l (Europe)                    6/07/2004      200
 17   Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation                   19/07/2004     300
 18   INVESCO Asset Management Limited                  4/08/2004      350
 19   ABN AMRO Bank N.V.                                2/09/2004      175
 20   Société Générale                                  2/09/2004      50
 21   Barclays Bank PLC                                 15/09/2004     400
 22   Commerzbank AG                                    27/09/2004     75
 23   Fortis Bank NV-SA                                 29/09/2004     500
 24   BNP Paribas                                       29/09/2004     200
 25   Power Corporation of Canada                       15/10/2004     50
 26   Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank     15/10/2004     75
 27   Goldman Sachs Asset Management International      9/05/2005      500
 28   Martin Currie Investment Management               25/10/2005     120
 29   Government of Singapore Investment Corporation    25/10/2005     300
 30   PineBridge Investment LLC                         14/11/2005     150
 31   Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments               15/11/2005     300
 32   JF Asset Management                               28/12/2005     375
 33   The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company        28/12/2005     200
 34   DBS Bank Ltd.                                     13/02/2006     100
 35   AMP Capital Investors                             10/04/2006     300
 36   The Bank of Nova Scotia                           10/04/2006     150
 37   KBC Financial Products UK Limited                 10/04/2006     20
 38   La Compagnie Financier Edmond de Rothschild       10/04/2006     200
      Banque                                                           
 39   Yale University                                   14/04/2006     150
 40   Morgan Stanley Investment Management              7/07/2006      450
 41   Prudential Asset Management (Hong Kong)           7/07/2006      300
 42   Stanford University                               5/08/2006      100
 43   GE Asset Management                               5/08/2006      350
 44   United Overseas Bank                              5/08/2006      50
 45   Schroder Investment Management                    29/08/2006     300
 46   HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong)          5/09/2006      350
 47   Mizuho Securities Co                              5/09/2006      50
 48   UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore)           25/09/2006     250
 49   Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company          25/09/2006     350
 50   Norges Bank                                       24/10/2006     700
 51   Pictet Asset Management                           25/10/2006     100
 52   The Trustees of Columbia University in the City   12/03/2008     100
      of New York                                                      
 53   Prudential Asset Management Co                    7/04/2008      75
 54   Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.        5/05/2008      150
 55   State Street Global Advisors Asia                 16/05/2008     50
 56   Platinum Investment Company                       2/06/2008      150
 57   KBC Asset Management N.V.                         2/06/2008      210
 58   Mirae Asset Global Investments                    25/07/2008     250
 59   ACE INA International Holdings                    5/08/2008      150
 60   Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec            22/08/2008     200
 61   President and Fellows of Harvard College          22/08/2008     200
 62   Samsung Investment Trust Management               25/08/2008     300
 63   AllianceBernstein                                 28/08/2008     150
 64   Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation              28/08/2008     150
 65   First State Investment Management (UK)            11/09/2008     120
 66   DAIWA Asset Management                            11/09/2008     200
 67   Shell Asset Management Company B.V.               12/09/2008     0
 68   T. Rowe Price International                       12/09/2008     110
 69   Credit Suisse AG                                  14/10/2008     200
 70   UOB Asset Management                              28/11/2008     50
 71   ABU Dhabi Investment Authority                    3/12/2008      200
 72   Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A.          16/12/2008     100
 73   Capital International, Inc                        18/12/2008     100
 74   Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co       29/12/2008     100
 75   Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co             5/02/2009      70
 76   Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.               10/02/2009     50
 77   DWS Investment S.A.                               24/02/2009     200
 78   The Korea Development Bank                        23/04/2009     100
 79   Woori Bank Co                                     4/05/2009      50
 80   Bank Negara Malaysia                              19/05/2009     200
 81   Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong)               27/05/2009     50
 82   Templeton Investment Counsel                      5/06/2009      200
 83   BEA Union Investment Management                   18/06/2009     100
 84   The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co                   26/06/2009     50
 85   Korea Investment Trust Management Co              21/07/2009     100
 86   Baring Asset Management                           6/08/2009      200
 87   Ashmore Investment Management                     14/09/2009     200
 88   BNY Mellon Asset Management International         6/11/2009      150
 89   Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong)             20/11/2009     200
 90   Nomura Asset Management Co                        23/11/2009     200
 91   Tongyang Asset Management Corp                    11/12/2009     100
 92   Royal Bank of Canada                              23/12/2009     100
 93   Aviva Investors Global Services                   28/12/2009     100
 94   Ivy Investment Management Company                 8/02/2010      100
 95   DIAM Co                                           20/04/2010     100
 96   OFI Asset Management                              21/05/2010     150
 97   Aberdeen Asset Management Asia                    6/07/2010      200
 98   KB Asset Management Co                            9/08/2010      100
 99   Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong)       1/09/2010      150
 100  Legg Mason Investements (Europe)                  8/10/2010      100
 101  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                      27/10/2010     300
 102  Fubon Securities Investment Trust                 29/10/2010     100
 103  Capital Securities Investment Trust Co            29/10/2010     100
 104  BMO Investments Inc.                              6/12/2010      100
 105  Bank Julius Baer & Co                             14/12/2010     100
 106  KTB Asset Management Co                           28/12/2010     100
 107  Lyxor Asset Management                            16/02/2011     100
 108  Polaris International Securities Investment Co    4/03/2011      100
 109  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                     8/03/2011      100
 110  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria                   6/05/2011      100
 111  Cathay Securities Investment Trust                9/06/2011      100
 112  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co            9/06/2011      100
 113  Comgest S.A.                                      24/06/2011     100
 114  Amundi Hong Kong Ltd                              14/07/2011     100
 115  BlackRock Institutional Trust Co                  14/07/2011     N/A
 116  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC             9/8//2011      100
 117  Monetary Authority of Singapore                   8/10/2011      100
 118  China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Taiwan)              26/10/2011     N/A
 119  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd                   26/10/2011     100
 120  The Trustees of Princeton University              25/11/2011     N/A
 121  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd                  25/11/2011     100
 122  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board              9/12/2011      N/A
 123  Van Eck Associates Corporation                    9/12/2011      N/A
 124  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.                 13/12/2011     N/A
 125  EARNEST Partners LLC                              13/12/2011     N/A
 126  Bank of Thailand                                  16/12/2011     N/A
 127  Kuwait Investment Authority                       21/12/2011     N/A
 128  Northern Trust Global Investments Limited         21/12/2011     N/A
 129  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd                    21/12/2011     N/A
 130  The Bank of Korea                                 21/12/2011     N/A
 131  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board              22/12/2011     N/A
 132  Korea Investment Corporation                      28/12/2011     N/A
 133  Russell Investments Ireland Limited               28/12/2011     N/A
 134  Metzler Asset Management GmbH                     31/12/2011     N/A
 135  HI Asset Management Co., Linmited.                31/12/2011     N/A
 136  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd.    05/01/2012     N/A
 137  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen           05/01/2012     N/A
      (Netherlands)                                                    
 138  National Pension Service (South Korea)            05/01/2012     N/A
 139  Mercuries Life Insurance Co,Ltd                   30/01/2012     N/A
 140  Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust  31/01/2012     N/A
      Enterprise                                                       
 141  Principal Global Investors LLC                    31/01/2012     N/A
 142  Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK)     31/01/2012     N/A
    	
    N/A: not available	
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administation of Foreign Exchange.  	
    Figures for licences are as of Jan 31. Figures for quotas are as of Feb. 29.  	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)

