China steps up QFII stock/bond investment plan, issues 12 new licences
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

China steps up QFII stock/bond investment plan, issues 12 new licences

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China is accelerating its approval process to allow more
capital inflows into its stock and bond markets via the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
programme (QFII), and has approved 12 new licences since mid-January.	
    Launched in 2003 to allow foreign investors to buy Chinese stocks and bonds, the scheme has
granted 147 QFII licenses as of the end of February.	
    China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange is in charge of granting investment quotas
for QFII licenses issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. It has granted $24.55
billion in total to 129 investors, including $2.91 billion so far in 2012.	
    (* denotes new licence holders)	
    	
    No.  QFII Name                                 Obtained QFII Status   Quota	
    1  UBS AG                                                 5/23/2003      790
    2  Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.                             5/23/2003      350
    3  Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited              6/5/2003      400
    4  Citigroup Global Markets Limited                        6/5/2003      550
    5  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                                    7/4/2003      300
    6  Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft                       7/30/2003      400
    7  The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation           8/4/2003      400
       Limited                                                           
    8  ING Bank N.V.                                          9/10/2003      400
    9  JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association              9/30/2003      150
   10  Credit Suisse (HongKong) Limited                      10/24/2003      500
   11  Standard Chartered Bank (HongKong) Limited            12/11/2003       75
   12  Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd.                       12/11/2003      450
   13  Merrill Lynch International                            4/30/2004      300
   14  Hang Seng Bank Limited                                 5/10/2004      100
   15  Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd.              5/10/2004       50
   16  Lehman Brothers International (Europe)                  7/6/2004      200
   17  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation                        7/19/2004      300
   18  INVESCO Asset Management Limited                        8/4/2004      350
   19  The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.                         9/2/2004      175
   20  Société Générale                                        9/2/2004       50
   21  Barclays Bank PLC                                      9/15/2004      400
   22  Commerzbank AG                                         9/27/2004       75
   23  Fortis Bank NV-SA                                      9/29/2004      500
   24  BNP Paribas                                            9/29/2004      200
   25  Power Corporation of Canada                           10/15/2004       50
   26  Credit Agrigole Corporate and Investment Bank         10/15/2004       75
   27  Goldman Sachs Asset Management International            5/9/2005      500
   28  Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd               10/25/2005      120
   29  Government of Singapore Investment Corporation        10/25/2005      400
       Pte Ltd                                                           
   30  PineBridge Investment LLC                             11/14/2005      150
   31  Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd           11/15/2005      300
   32  JF Asset Management Limited                           12/28/2005      375
   33  The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited           12/28/2005      200
   34  DBS Bank Ltd                                           2/13/2006      100
   35  AMP Capital Investors Limited                          4/10/2006      300
   36  The Bank of Nova Scotia                                4/10/2006      150
   37  KBC Financial Products UK Limited                      4/10/2006       20
   38  La Compagnie Financierr Edmond de Rothschild           4/10/2006      200
       Banque                                                            
   39  Yale University                                        4/14/2006      150
   40  Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.               7/7/2006      450
   41  Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited          7/7/2006      300
   42  Stanford University                                     8/5/2006      100
   43  GE Asset Management Incorporated                        8/5/2006      350
   44  United Overseas Bank Limited                            8/5/2006       50
   45  Schroder Investment Mangement Limited                  8/29/2006      300
   46  HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited        9/5/2006      450
                                                                         
   47  Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd                               9/5/2006       50
   48  UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd            9/25/2006      250
   49  Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company,              9/25/2006      350
       Limited                                                           
   50  Norges Bank                                           10/24/2006      700
   51  Pictet Asset Management Limited                       10/25/2006      100
   52  The Trustees of Columbia University in the City        3/12/2008      100
       of New York                                                       
   53  Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd.                    4/7/2008       75
   54  Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V.              5/5/2008      150
   55  State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited              5/16/2008       50
   56  Platinum Investment Company Limited                     6/2/2008      150
   57  KBC Asset Management N.V.                               6/2/2008      210
   58  Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.               7/25/2008      250
   59  ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd.                    8/5/2008      150
   60  Caisse de dép?t et placement du Québec                 8/22/2008      200
   61  President and Fellows of Harvard College               8/22/2008      200
   62  Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd.          8/25/2008      300
   63  AllianceBernstein Limited                              8/28/2008      150
   64  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited            8/28/2008      150
   65  First State Investment Management (UK) Limited         9/11/2008      120
   66  DAIWA Asset Management Co.                             9/11/2008      200
   67  Shell Asset Management Company B.V.                    9/12/2008        0
   68  T. Rowe Price International, Inc.                      9/12/2008      110
   69  Credit Suisse AG                                      10/14/2008      300
   70  UOB Asset Management Ltd                              11/28/2008       50
   71  ABU Dhabi Investment Authority                         12/3/2008      200
   72  Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A.              12/16/2008      100
   73  Capital International, Inc.                           12/18/2008      100
   74  Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,         12/29/2008      100
       Ltd.                                                              
   75  Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd.            2/5/2009       70
   76  Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.                    2/10/2009       50
   77  DWS Investment S.A.                                    2/24/2009      200
   78  The Korea Development Bank                             4/23/2009      100
   79  Woori Bank Co., Ltd                                     5/4/2009       50
   80  Bank Negara Malaysia                                   5/19/2009      200
   81  Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited            5/27/2009       50
   82  Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC                       6/5/2009      200
   83  BEA Union Investment Management Limited                6/18/2009      100
   84  The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.                 6/26/2009       50
   85  Korea Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd             7/21/2009      100
   86  Baring Asset Management Limited                         8/6/2009      200
   87  Ashmore Investment Management Limited                  9/14/2009      200
   88  BNY Mellon Asset Management International              11/6/2009      150
       Limited                                                           
   89  Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited         11/20/2009      200
   90  Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD                      11/23/2009      200
   91  Tongyang Asset Management Corp.                       12/11/2009      100
   92  Royal Bank of Canada                                  12/23/2009      100
   93  Aviva Investors Global Services Limited               12/28/2009      100
   94  Ivy Investment Management Company                       2/8/2010      100
   95  DIAM Co., Ltd.                                         4/20/2010      100
   96  OFI Asset Management                                   5/21/2010      150
   97  Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited                  7/6/2010      200
   98  KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.                           8/9/2010      100
   99  Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong)             9/1/2010      150
       Limited                                                           
  100  Legg Mason Investements (Europe) Limited               10/8/2010      100
  101  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                          10/27/2010      300
  102  Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd.            10/29/2010      100
  103  Capital Securities Investment Trust Corporation       10/29/2010      100
  104  BMO Investments Inc.                                   12/6/2010      100
  105  Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd                            12/14/2010      100
  106  KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd                          12/28/2010      100
  107  Lyxor Asset Management                                 2/16/2011      100
  108  Polaris International Securities Investment Co.         3/4/2011      100
       Ltd.                                                              
  109  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                          3/18/2011      100
  110  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.                   5/6/2011      100
  111  Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.            6/9/2011      100
  112  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd.            6/9/2011      100
  113  Comgest S.A.                                           6/24/2011      100
  114  Amundi Hong Kong Limited                               7/14/2011      100
  115  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A.            7/14/2011  N/A
  116  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC                   8/9/2011      100
  117  Monetary Authority of Singapore                        10/8/2011      100
  118  China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.Taiwan                10/26/2011      100
  119  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.                    10/26/2011      100
  120  Princeton University                                  11/25/2011       50
  121  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd.                     11/25/2011      100
  122  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board                   12/9/2011      100
  123  Van Eck Associates Corporation                         12/9/2011  N/A
  124  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.                     12/13/2011  N/A
  125  EARNEST Partners LLC                                  12/13/2011  N/A
  126  Bank of Thailand                                      12/16/2011      300
  127  Kuwait Investment Authority                           12/21/2011      300
  128  Northern Trust Global Investments Limited             12/21/2011  N/A
  129  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.                       12/21/2011      100
  130  The Bank of Korea                                     12/21/2011      300
  131  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board                  12/22/2011      100
  132  Korea Investment Corporation                          12/28/2011      200
  133  Russell Investments Ireland Limited                   12/28/2011  N/A
  134  Metzler Asset Management GmbH                         12/31/2011  N/A
  135  HI Asset Management Co., Linmited.                    12/31/2011  N/A
 *136  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd.          1/5/2012      100
 *137  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen                 1/5/2012       60
 *138  National Pension Service                                1/5/2012      100
 *139  Mercuries Life Insurance Co,Ltd                        1/30/2012  N/A
 *140  Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust       1/31/2012  N/A
       Enterprise                                                        
 *141  Principal Global Investors LLC                         1/31/2012  N/A
 *142  Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme               1/31/2012  N/A
 *143  TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc.                          2/3/2012  N/A
 *144  Public Mutual Berhad                                    2/3/2012  N/A
 *145  Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd.             2/27/2012  N/A
 *146  Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD.                        2/28/2012  N/A
 *147  Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation                    2/28/2012  N/A
  N/A: not available	
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administation of Foreign Exchange.  	
    Figures for licences are as of end of February. Figures for quotas are as of March 9.  	
    	
	
 (Compiled by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

