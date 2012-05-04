FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners buy more China stocks in Q1; focus on machinery makers-paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 2:06 AM / in 5 years

Foreigners buy more China stocks in Q1; focus on machinery makers-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings in Chinese stocks by 6 percent in the first three months of the year, boosting their stakes in machinery equipment makers, the Securities Times reported on Friday.

Foreign institutions, which invest in China’s capital markets under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, held a combined 61.2 billion yuan ($9.71 billion) worth of Chinese shares at the end of March, the report said, citing companies’ quarterly reports.

They tripled their holdings in machinery equipment makers, such as China First Heavy Industries and Anhui Quanchai Engine Co Ltd to 6.4 billion yuan, giving the sector their biggest exposure, according to the paper.

Foreign institutions cut their holdings by 20 percent to 3.9 billion yuan in food and beverage makers, including Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, the article said.

China has so far granted QFII licenses to 158 foreign investors since the scheme was launched in 2003 and 129 of them have obtained a combined investment quota of $24.55 billion to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. ($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.