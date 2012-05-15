FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
May 15, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

China may raise investment quota for foreigners-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China may increase the maximum amount that a foreign financial institution can invest in the country’s capital markets as part of broad reforms in the sector, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

Quotas are individually capped at $1 billion under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the main channel for foreign investment in Chinese stocks and bonds since 2003.

The country’s securities watchdog and foreign exchange regulator are in talks on the prospect of increasing the cap, the newspaper reported, without saying when or by how much the quota may be raised.

Thirty-seven QFIIs, including Norges Bank and ABU Dhabi Investment Authority, have applied to increase their quotas by a combined $12.54 billion, according to the newspaper.

Thirty-three investors are also applying for quotas for the first time worth a combined $10.25 billion, the newspaper said.

China said in April it will raise the total QFII quota by $50 billion to $80 billion as the current programme nears its limit.

As of April 16, China had approved a combined QFII quota of $25.19 billion in investment by 129 investors.

Reuters reported last week that a proposed plan by regulators could allow hedge funds to obtain QFII licenses for the first time.

China is considering setting up a system allowing foreign pension funds to invest in its capital markets without participating in the QFII scheme, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, without giving details. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan Woo)

