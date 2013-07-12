UPDATE 1-China to increase QFII quota, expand RQFII to London, Singapore - CSRC

* CSRC raises QFII quota to $150 bn from $80 bn

* RQFII programme expanded to London, Singapore, Taiwan, others

* Widens channels for foreign investors to buy Chinese assets

* Foreigners concerned by taxation issues, lack of transparency (Adds background from statement)

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China will almost double the quota of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme to $150 billion, the country’s top securities regulator said on Friday, as Beijing moves to widen channels for foreign investors buying mainland stocks, bonds and money market instruments.

The spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), speaking at a regular media briefing on Friday, also told reporters that the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) pilot programme will be expanded to London, Singapore, Taiwan and other unnamed locations.

The scheme is currently available only through designated institutions in Hong Kong.

The QFII programme was started in 2002 to allow foreign investment in Chinese securities using foreign currencies. The current quota now stands at $80 billion, but only $43 billion of that has been allocated to specific fund management companies for use in investment, according to the statement.

A statement by the CSRC given to Reuters at the media briefing said that the increased quota was made in response to the rapid growth of the QFII programme this year which has seen the number of approved institutions increase by 22 to a total of 229.

Friday’s announcement did not say if the RQFII quota would be increased. Former CSRC chief Guo Shuqing told an investment forum in Hong Kong in January that QFII and RQFII quotas could easily be expanded by up to 10 times current levels.

In 2011 Beijing followed up with the RQFII scheme, which allows investors to buy mainland stocks and bonds using offshore yuan (CNH), with an initial quota of 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).

Regulators expanded it to 270 billion yuan at the end of 2012, and have introduced yuan-denominated exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track major mainland indexes like the CSI300 in an attempt to invigorate investor interest.

Foreign interest in Chinese equities has been tempered in recent years by concerns that onshore markets are driven primarily by speculation on policy direction and stimulus spending instead of business and economic fundamentals. Investors also cite corporate governance issues as a problem.

Analysts say a lack of clarity about how Beijing will tax profits from QFII investments has also restrained more conservative investors.

Interest for bonds issued in the mainland, which can be obtained through both QFII and RQFII funds, has also been mixed.

While monetary easing by major central banks has made higher yielding Chinese bonds more attractive, the lack of transparency in bond covenants and the fact that China has yet to allow a corporate debt default have also worried fixed income investors.

Instead, many fund managers say they prefer to buy yuan-denominated “dim sum” bonds issued in Hong Kong, which they say are more transparently regulated. (Reporting by Ding Qi and Jonathan Standing; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)