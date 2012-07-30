FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China grants $1.2 bln in foreign investment quotas in July
July 30, 2012 / 4:35 AM / in 5 years

China grants $1.2 bln in foreign investment quotas in July

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange
regulator granted $1.2 billion in combined quotas to six
overseas institutional investors so far in July as the country
speeds up opening of its capital markets. 
    The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) gave
$100 million each in fresh quota to five institutions including
William Blair & Company LLC., Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC
and Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd under the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
    China's financial markets are largely shut off to investors
from abroad and the country's currency is not fully convertible.
Under the QFII scheme, an investor is granted a licence and an
investment quota by the regulator. 
    The regulator gave $700 million in fresh quota to the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority, bringing the defacto central bank's
total investment quota to $1 billion. 
    China has been stepping up efforts to expand the QFII
programme, which it launched in 2003 to allow foreign investors
to buy Chinese securities, as part of a broader reform of the
country's financial markets. 
    China's securities regulator published new QFII rules on
Friday that lowered the threshold for QFII applicants and
broadened foreign investors' investment scope. The rules were in
line with draft regulations published in June.
    Earlier this year, the government raised the total maximum
QFII quota by $50 billion to $80 billion.
    China has so far granted QFII licences to 172 foreign
investors and 149 of them had obtained combined quotas of $28.53
billion from the country's foreign exchange regulator as of July
20.
    For a graphic of China's QFII approvals, click: link.reuters.com/dev69s
           
    (* denotes changes)
 
    No.  QFII Name                                 Obtained QFII
Status   Quota
     1  UBS AG                                                 5/23/2003      790
     2  Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.                             5/23/2003      350
     3  Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited              6/5/2003      400
     4  Citigroup Global Markets Limited                        6/5/2003      550
     5  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                                    7/4/2003      300
     6  Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft                       7/30/2003      400
     7  The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation          8/4/2003      400
        Limited                                                           
     8  ING Bank N.V.                                          9/10/2003      400
     9  JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association              9/30/2003      150
    10  Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited                     10/24/2003      500
    11  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited           12/11/2003       75
    12  Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd.                       12/11/2003      450
    13  Merrill Lynch International                            4/30/2004      300
    14  Hang Seng Bank Limited                                 5/10/2004      100
    15  Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd.              5/10/2004       50
    16  Lehman Brothers International (Europe)                  7/6/2004      200
    17  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation                        7/19/2004      300
    18  INVESCO Asset Management Limited                        8/4/2004      350
    19  The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.                         9/2/2004      175
    20  Société Générale                                        9/2/2004       50
    21  Barclays Bank PLC                                      9/15/2004      400
    22  Commerzbank AG                                         9/27/2004       75
    23  Fortis Bank NV-SA                                      9/29/2004      500
    24  BNP Paribas                                            9/29/2004      200
    25  Power Corporation of Canada                           10/15/2004       50
    26  Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank         10/15/2004       75
    27  Goldman Sachs Asset Management International            5/9/2005      500
    28  Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd               10/25/2005      120
    29  Government of Singapore Investment Corporation        10/25/2005      400
        Pte Ltd                                                           
    30  PineBridge Investment LLC                             11/14/2005      150
    31  Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd           11/15/2005      300
    32  JF Asset Management Limited                           12/28/2005      375
    33  The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited           12/28/2005      250
    34  DBS Bank Ltd                                           2/13/2006      100
    35  AMP Capital Investors Limited                          4/10/2006      300
    36  The Bank of Nova Scotia                                4/10/2006      150
    37  KBC Financial Products UK Limited                      4/10/2006       20
    38  La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild           4/10/2006      200
        Banque                                                            
    39  Yale University                                        4/14/2006      150
    40  Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.               7/7/2006      450
    41  Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited          7/7/2006      300
    42  Stanford University                                     8/5/2006      100
    43  GE Asset Management Incorporated                        8/5/2006      300
    44  United Overseas Bank Limited                            8/5/2006       50
    45  Schroder Investment Management Limited                 8/29/2006      300
    46  HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited        9/5/2006      450
    47  Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd                               9/5/2006       50
    48  UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd            9/25/2006      250
    49  Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company,              9/25/2006      350
        Limited                                                           
    50  Norges Bank                                           10/24/2006     1000
    51  Pictet Asset Management Limited                       10/25/2006      100
    52  The Trustees of Columbia University in the City        3/12/2008      100
        of New York                                                       
    53  Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd.                    4/7/2008        0
    54  Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V.              5/5/2008      150
    55  State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited              5/16/2008       50
    56  Platinum Investment Company Limited                     6/2/2008      150
    57  KBC Asset Management N.V.                               6/2/2008      210
    58  Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.               7/25/2008      250
    59  ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd.                    8/5/2008      150
    60  Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec                  8/22/2008      200
    61  President and Fellows of Harvard College               8/22/2008      200
    62  Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd.          8/25/2008      300
    63  AllianceBernstein Limited                              8/28/2008      150
    64  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited            8/28/2008      150
    65  First State Investment Management (UK) Limited         9/11/2008      220
    66  DAIWA Asset Management Co.                             9/11/2008      200
    67  Shell Asset Management Company B.V.                    9/12/2008        0
    68  T. Rowe Price International, Inc.                      9/12/2008      110
    69  Credit Suisse AG                                      10/14/2008      300
    70  UOB Asset Management Ltd                              11/28/2008       50
    71  ABU Dhabi Investment Authority                         12/3/2008      500
    72  Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A.              12/16/2008      100
    73  Capital International, Inc.                           12/18/2008      100
    74  Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,         12/29/2008      100
        Ltd.                                                              
    75  Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd.            2/5/2009      138
    76  Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.                    2/10/2009       50
    77  DWS Investment S.A.                                    2/24/2009      200
    78  The Korea Development Bank                             4/23/2009      100
    79  Woori Bank Co., Ltd                                     5/4/2009       50
    80  Bank Negara Malaysia                                   5/19/2009      400
    81  Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited            5/27/2009       50
   *82  Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC                       6/5/2009      300
    83  BEA Union Investment Management Limited                6/18/2009      100
    84  The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.                 6/26/2009       50
   *85  Korea Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd             7/21/2009      200
    86  Baring Asset Management Limited                         8/6/2009      200
    87  Ashmore Investment Management Limited                  9/14/2009      200
    88  BNY Mellon Asset Management International              11/6/2009      150
        Limited                                                           
   *89  Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited         11/20/2009      300
    90  Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD                      11/23/2009      200
    91  Tongyang Asset Management Corp.                       12/11/2009      100
    92  Royal Bank of Canada                                  12/23/2009      100
    93  Aviva Investors Global Services Limited               12/28/2009      100
    94  Ivy Investment Management Company                       2/8/2010      100
    95  DIAM Co., Ltd.                                         4/20/2010      100
    96  OFI Asset Management                                   5/21/2010      150
    97  Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited                  7/6/2010      200
    98  KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.                           8/9/2010      100
    99  Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong)             9/1/2010      150
        Limited                                                           
   100  Legg Mason Investements (Europe) Limited               10/8/2010      100
  *101  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                          10/27/2010     1000
   102  Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd.            10/29/2010      100
   103  Capital Securities Investment Trust Corporation       10/29/2010      100
   104  BMO Investments Inc.                                   12/6/2010      100
   105  Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd                            12/14/2010      100
   106  KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd                          12/28/2010      100
   107  Lyxor Asset Management                                 2/16/2011      100
   108  Polaris International Securities Investment Co.         3/4/2011      100
        Ltd.                                                              
   109  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                          3/18/2011      100
   110  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.                   5/6/2011      100
   111  Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.            6/9/2011      100
   112  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd.            6/9/2011      100
   113  Comgest S.A.                                           6/24/2011      100
   114  Amundi Hong Kong Limited                               7/14/2011      100
   115  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A.            7/14/2011      100
   116  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC                   8/9/2011      100
   117  Monetary Authority of Singapore                        10/8/2011      100
   118  China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.Taiwan                10/26/2011      100
   119  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.                    10/26/2011      100
   120  Princeton University                                  11/25/2011       50
   121  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd.                     11/25/2011      100
   122  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board                   12/9/2011      100
  *123  Van Eck Associates Corporation                         12/9/2011      100
   124  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.                     12/13/2011  N/A
   125  EARNEST Partners LLC                                  12/13/2011  N/A
   126  Bank of Thailand                                      12/16/2011      300
   127  Kuwait Investment Authority                           12/21/2011      300
   128  Northern Trust Global Investments Limited             12/21/2011      100
   129  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.                       12/21/2011      100
   130  The Bank of Korea                                     12/21/2011      300
   131  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board                  12/22/2011      100
   132  Korea Investment Corporation                          12/28/2011      200
   133  Russell Investments Ireland Limited                   12/28/2011      100
   134  Metzler Asset Management GmbH                         12/31/2011  N/A
   135  HI Asset Management Co., Limited.                     12/31/2011      100
   136  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd.          1/5/2012      100
   137  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen                 1/5/2012       60
   138  National Pension Service (South Korea)                  1/5/2012      100
   139  Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd                        1/30/2012       50
   140  Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust       1/31/2012       70
        Enterprise                                                        
   141  Principal Global Investors LLC                         1/31/2012  N/A
   142  Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK)          1/31/2012      100
   143  TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc.                          2/3/2012      150
   144  Public Mutual Berhad                                    2/3/2012  N/A
   145  Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd.             2/27/2012  N/A
   146  Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD.                        2/28/2012      150
   147  Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation                    2/28/2012      100
   148  Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd                            3/1/2012      150
   149  American International Assurance Co Ltd                 3/5/2012      150
   150  Neuberger Berman Europe Limited                         3/5/2012      100
   151  Khazanah Nasional Berhad                                3/7/2012      250
   152  Capital Research and Management Company                 3/9/2012      100
   153  Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd                   3/14/2012  N/A
   154  Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd                          3/29/2012  N/A
   155  Genesis Asset Managers,LLP                             3/30/2012  N/A
   156  City of London Investment Management Co Ltd            3/30/2012      100
   157  JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd                     3/30/2012  N/A
   158  Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd                         3/30/2012       50
   159  Prescient Investment Management Pty, Ltd               4/18/2012  N/A
   160  Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd                        4/20/2012  N/A
   161  Janus Capital Management LLC                           4/20/2012  N/A
                                                                          
   162  Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd                       4/26/2012  N/A
                                                                          
   163  Henderson Global Investors Limited                     4/28/2012  N/A
                                                                          
   164  Eurizon Capital S.A.                                    5/2/2012  N/A
   165  BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd                    5/3/2012  N/A
   166  Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd                   5/4/2012  N/A
   167  Lion Global Investors Ltd                               5/7/2012  N/A
   168  Generali Fund Management S.A.                          5/23/2012  N/A
  *169  William Blair & Company LLC.                           5/24/2012      100
   170  Investec Asset Management Ltd                          5/28/2012  N/A
   171  ING Investment Management Aisa Pacific (Hong            6/4/2012  N/A
        Kong) Ltd                                                         
   172  Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co Ltd                  6/4/2012  N/A
 
  N/A: not available
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State
Administation of Foreign Exchange.  
    Figures for licences are as of end of June. Figures for
quotas are as of July 20 and in millions of U.S. dollars. 

 (Compiled by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

