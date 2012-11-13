FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-China grants record foreign investment quotas in Oct
#Funds News
November 13, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-China grants record foreign investment quotas in Oct

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

(Corrects quotas for some institutions)
    SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following is a table of qualified foreign institutional
investors (QFIIs) and their quotas.
        
    For a graphic of China's QFII approvals, click: link.reuters.com/ced43t
    (* denotes changes)
 
    No.  QFII Name                                 Obtained QFII Status     Quota
     1  UBS AG                                                 5/23/2003         790
     2  Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.                             5/23/2003         350
     3  Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited              6/5/2003         400
     4  Citigroup Global Markets Limited                        6/5/2003         550
     5  Goldman, Sachs & Co.                                    7/4/2003         300
     6  Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft                       7/30/2003         400
     7  The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation          8/4/2003         400
        Limited                                                           
     8  ING Bank N.V.                                          9/10/2003         400
    *9  JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association              9/30/2003         400
    10  Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited                     10/24/2003         500
    11  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd               12/11/2003         175
    12  Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd.                       12/11/2003         450
    13  Merrill Lynch International                            4/30/2004         300
    14  Hang Seng Bank Limited                                 5/10/2004         100
    15  Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd.              5/10/2004          50
    16  Lehman Brothers International (Europe)                  7/6/2004         200
    17  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation                        7/19/2004         300
    18  INVESCO Asset Management Limited                        8/4/2004         350
    19  The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.                         9/2/2004         175
   *20  Société Générale                                        9/2/2004         250
   *21  Barclays Bank PLC                                      9/15/2004         600
    22  Commerzbank AG                                         9/27/2004         325
    23  Fortis Bank NV-SA                                      9/29/2004         500
    24  BNP Paribas                                            9/29/2004         200
    25  Power Corporation of Canada                           10/15/2004          50
    26  Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank         10/15/2004          75
    27  Goldman Sachs Asset Management International            5/9/2005         500
    28  Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd               10/25/2005         120
   *29  Government of Singapore Investment Corporation        10/25/2005        1000
        Pte Ltd                                                           
    30  PineBridge Investment LLC                             11/14/2005         150
   *31  Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd           11/15/2005        1000
    32  JF Asset Management Limited                           12/28/2005         375
    33  The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited           12/28/2005         250
    34  DBS Bank Ltd                                           2/13/2006         100
   *35  AMP Capital Investors Limited                          4/10/2006         500
    36  The Bank of Nova Scotia                                4/10/2006         150
    37  KBC Financial Products UK Limited                      4/10/2006          20
    38  La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild           4/10/2006         200
        Banque                                                            
    39  Yale University                                        4/14/2006         150
    40  Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.               7/7/2006         450
    41  Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited          7/7/2006         300
    42  Stanford University                                     8/5/2006         100
    43  GE Asset Management Incorporated                        8/5/2006         300
    44  United Overseas Bank Limited                            8/5/2006          50
    45  Schroder Investment Management Limited                 8/29/2006         300
    46  HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited        9/5/2006         450
    47  Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd                               9/5/2006          50
    48  UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd            9/25/2006         250
    49  Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company,              9/25/2006         350
        Limited                                                           
    50  Norges Bank                                           10/24/2006        1000
    51  Pictet Asset Management Limited                       10/25/2006         100
    52  The Trustees of Columbia University in the City        3/12/2008         100
        of New York                                                       
    53  Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd.                    4/7/2008           0
    54  Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V.              5/5/2008         235
    55  State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited              5/16/2008          50
    56  Platinum Investment Company Limited                     6/2/2008         150
    57  KBC Asset Management N.V.                               6/2/2008         210
    58  Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.               7/25/2008         250
    59  ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd.                    8/5/2008         150
    60  Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec                  8/22/2008         200
    61  President and Fellows of Harvard College               8/22/2008         200
    62  Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd.          8/25/2008         450
    63  AllianceBernstein Limited                              8/28/2008         150
    64  Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited            8/28/2008         150
    65  First State Investment Management (UK) Limited         9/11/2008         220
    66  DAIWA Asset Management Co.                             9/11/2008         200
    67  Shell Asset Management Company B.V.                    9/12/2008           0
    68  T. Rowe Price International, Inc.                      9/12/2008         110
    69  Credit Suisse AG                                      10/14/2008         300
    70  UOB Asset Management Ltd                              11/28/2008          50
    71  ABU Dhabi Investment Authority                         12/3/2008         500
    72  Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A.              12/16/2008         200
    73  Capital International, Inc.                           12/18/2008         100
    74  Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.,         12/29/2008         100
        Ltd.                                                              
    75  Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd.            2/5/2009         238
    76  Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C.                    2/10/2009          50
    77  DWS Investment S.A.                                    2/24/2009         200
    78  The Korea Development Bank                             4/23/2009         100
    79  Woori Bank Co., Ltd                                     5/4/2009          50
    80  Bank Negara Malaysia                                   5/19/2009         400
    81  Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited            5/27/2009          50
    82  Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC                       6/5/2009         300
    83  BEA Union Investment Management Limited                6/18/2009         100
    84  The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.                 6/26/2009          50
    85  Korea Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd             7/21/2009         200
    86  Baring Asset Management Limited                         8/6/2009         200
    87  Ashmore Investment Management Limited                  9/14/2009         350
    88  BNY Mellon Asset Management International              11/6/2009         150
        Limited                                                           
    89  Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited         11/20/2009         300
    90  Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD                      11/23/2009         350
    91  Tongyang Asset Management Corp.                       12/11/2009          70
    92  Royal Bank of Canada                                  12/23/2009         100
    93  Aviva Investors Global Services Limited               12/28/2009         100
    94  Ivy Investment Management Company                       2/8/2010         100
    95  DIAM Co., Ltd.                                         4/20/2010         100
    96  OFI Asset Management                                   5/21/2010         150
    97  Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited                  7/6/2010         200
    98  KB Asset Management Co., Ltd.                           8/9/2010         100
    99  Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong)             9/1/2010         300
        Limited                                                           
   100  Legg Mason Investements (Europe) Limited               10/8/2010         100
   101  Hong Kong Monetary Authority                          10/27/2010        1000
  *102  Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd.            10/29/2010         250
   103  Capital Securities Investment Trust Corporation       10/29/2010         100
   104  BMO Investments Inc.                                   12/6/2010         100
   105  Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd                            12/14/2010         100
   106  KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd                          12/28/2010         100
   107  Lyxor Asset Management                                 2/16/2011         100
   108  Polaris International Securities Investment Co.         3/4/2011         100
        Ltd.                                                              
   109  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.                          3/18/2011         100
   110  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.                   5/6/2011         100
   111  Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd.            6/9/2011         100
   112  Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd.            6/9/2011         100
   113  Comgest S.A.                                           6/24/2011         100
   114  Amundi Hong Kong Limited                               7/14/2011         100
   115  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A.            7/14/2011         100
   116  Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC                   8/9/2011         100
   117  Monetary Authority of Singapore                        10/8/2011         100
   118  China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.Taiwan                10/26/2011         100
   119  Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd.                    10/26/2011         100
   120  Princeton University                                  11/25/2011          50
   121  Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd.                     11/25/2011         100
   122  Canada Pension Plan Investment Board                   12/9/2011         100
   123  Van Eck Associates Corporation                         12/9/2011         100
   124  Hansberger Global Investors, Inc.                     12/13/2011         N/A
   125  EARNEST Partners LLC                                  12/13/2011         150
   126  Bank of Thailand                                      12/16/2011         300
   127  Kuwait Investment Authority                           12/21/2011         300
   128  Northern Trust Global Investments Limited             12/21/2011         100
   129  Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.                       12/21/2011         100
   130  The Bank of Korea                                     12/21/2011         300
   131  Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board                  12/22/2011         100
   132  Korea Investment Corporation                          12/28/2011         200
   133  Russell Investments Ireland Limited                   12/28/2011         100
  *134  Metzler Asset Management GmbH                         12/31/2011         200
   135  HI Asset Management Co., Limited.                     12/31/2011         100
   136  Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd.          1/5/2012         100
   137  Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen                 1/5/2012          60
   138  National Pension Service (South Korea)                  1/5/2012         100
   139  Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd                        1/30/2012          50
   140  Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust       1/31/2012          70
        Enterprise                                                        
   141  Principal Global Investors LLC                         1/31/2012         150
   142  Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK)          1/31/2012         100
   143  TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc.                          2/3/2012        150 
   144  Public Mutual Berhad                                    2/3/2012         N/A
   145  Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd.             2/27/2012         N/A
   146  Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD.                        2/28/2012         150
   147  Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation                    2/28/2012         100
   148  Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd                            3/1/2012         150
   149  American International Assurance Co Ltd                 3/5/2012         150
   150  Neuberger Berman Europe Limited                         3/5/2012         100
   151  Khazanah Nasional Berhad                                3/7/2012         250
   152  Capital Research and Management Company                 3/9/2012         100
   153  Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd                   3/14/2012         N/A
   154  Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd                          3/29/2012         N/A
   155  Genesis Asset Managers,LLP                             3/30/2012         N/A
   156  City of London Investment Management Co Ltd            3/30/2012         100
   157  JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd                     3/30/2012         N/A
   158  Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd                         3/30/2012          50
   159  Prescient Investment Management Pty, Ltd               4/18/2012          50
   160  Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd                        4/20/2012         N/A
   161  Janus Capital Management LLC                           4/20/2012         N/A
                                                                          
   162  Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd                       4/26/2012         100
                                                                          
   163  Henderson Global Investors Limited                     4/28/2012         N/A
                                                                          
   164  Eurizon Capital S.A.                                    5/2/2012         N/A
   165  BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd                    5/3/2012         150
  *166  Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd                   5/4/2012         250
   167  Lion Global Investors Ltd                               5/7/2012         N/A
   168  Generali Fund Management S.A.                          5/23/2012         N/A
   169  William Blair & Company LLC.                           5/24/2012         100
   170  Investec Asset Management Ltd                          5/28/2012         N/A
   171  ING Investment Management Aisa Pacific (Hong            6/4/2012         150
        Kong) Ltd                                                         
   172  Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co Ltd                  6/4/2012         N/A
   173  BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd                        7/12/2012         N/A
   174  Hall Capital Partners LLC                               8/6/2012         N/A
   175  Board of Regents of The University of Texas             8/6/2012         100
        System                                                            
   176  Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd                          8/6/2012         200
   177  Suva                                                   8/13/2012         N/A
   178  British Columbia Investment Management Corp            8/17/2012         N/A
   179  Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd                           8/21/2012         N/A
   180  Ontario Pension Board                                  8/29/2012         N/A
   181  The Church Pension Fund                                8/31/2012         N/A
   182  Macquarie Bank Ltd                                      9/4/2012         N/A
   183  Andra AP-fonden                                        9/20/2012         N/A
   184  Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd                     9/20/2012         N/A
   185  IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd                        9/20/2012         N/A
   186  Duke University                                        9/24/2012         N/A
   187  Qatar Holding LLC                                      9/25/2012         N/A
   188  EFG Bank AG                                            9/26/2012         N/A
  *189  Cutwater Investor Services Corp                       10/26/2012         N/A
  *190  OrbiMed Advisors LLC                                  10/26/2012         N/A
  *191  New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd                      10/26/2012         N/A
  *192  BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Ltd             10/26/2012         N/A
   

  N/A: not available
    Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange.  
    Figures for licences are as of Oct. 31. Figures for quotas are as of Oct. 31 and in millions
of U.S. dollars.
($1 = 6.2291 Chinese yuan)

 (Compiled by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
