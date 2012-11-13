CORRECTED-TABLE-China grants record foreign investment quotas in Oct

(Corrects quotas for some institutions) SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following is a table of qualified foreign institutional investors (QFIIs) and their quotas. For a graphic of China's QFII approvals, click: link.reuters.com/ced43t (* denotes changes) No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota 1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International Limited 6/5/2003 400 4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550 5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 400 7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation 8/4/2003 400 Limited 8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400 *9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 9/30/2003 400 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500 11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd 12/11/2003 175 12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 300 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 100 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co.,Ltd. 5/10/2004 50 16 Lehman Brothers International (Europe) 7/6/2004 200 17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300 18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175 *20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 250 *21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 600 22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325 23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500 24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200 25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50 26 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 10/15/2004 75 27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management International 5/9/2005 500 28 Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd 10/25/2005 120 *29 Government of Singapore Investment Corporation 10/25/2005 1000 Pte Ltd 30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150 *31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd 11/15/2005 1000 32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375 33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance CompanyLimited 12/28/2005 250 34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100 *35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 500 36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150 37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20 38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de Rothschild 4/10/2006 200 Banque 39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150 40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 7/7/2006 450 41 Prudential Asset Management (Hongkong) Limited 7/7/2006 300 42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100 43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300 44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50 45 Schroder Investment Management Limited 8/29/2006 300 46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 9/5/2006 450 47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50 48 UBS Global Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd 9/25/2006 250 49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, 9/25/2006 350 Limited 50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000 51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100 52 The Trustees of Columbia University in the City 3/12/2008 100 of New York 53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0 54 Robeco Institutional Asset management B.V. 5/5/2008 235 55 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited 5/16/2008 50 56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150 57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210 58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. 7/25/2008 250 59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150 60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200 61 President and Fellows of Harvard College 8/22/2008 200 62 Samsung Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 8/25/2008 450 63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150 64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited 8/28/2008 150 65 First State Investment Management (UK) Limited 9/11/2008 220 66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200 67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0 68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110 69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300 70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50 71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 500 72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg S.A. 12/16/2008 200 73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100 74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., 12/29/2008 100 Ltd. 75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd. 2/5/2009 238 76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50 77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200 78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 100 79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50 80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400 81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) Limited 5/27/2009 50 82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300 83 BEA Union Investment Management Limited 6/18/2009 100 84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 6/26/2009 50 85 Korea Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd 7/21/2009 200 86 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200 87 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350 88 BNY Mellon Asset Management International 11/6/2009 150 Limited 89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited 11/20/2009 300 90 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350 91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 70 92 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100 93 Aviva Investors Global Services Limited 12/28/2009 100 94 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100 95 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100 96 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150 97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited 7/6/2010 200 98 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 100 99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong Kong) 9/1/2010 300 Limited 100 Legg Mason Investements (Europe) Limited 10/8/2010 100 101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000 *102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd. 10/29/2010 250 103 Capital Securities Investment Trust Corporation 10/29/2010 100 104 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100 105 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100 106 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100 107 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100 108 Polaris International Securities Investment Co. 3/4/2011 100 Ltd. 109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100 110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100 111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. 6/9/2011 100 112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd. 6/9/2011 100 113 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100 114 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100 115 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. 7/14/2011 100 116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100 117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100 118 China Life Insurance Co., Ltd.Taiwan 10/26/2011 100 119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100 120 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50 121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100 122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 100 123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100 124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 N/A 125 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150 126 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300 127 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 300 128 Northern Trust Global Investments Limited 12/21/2011 100 129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100 130 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300 131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100 132 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200 133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100 *134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 200 135 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100 136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management Co., Ltd. 1/5/2012 100 137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor Huisartsen 1/5/2012 60 138 National Pension Service (South Korea) 1/5/2012 100 139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50 140 Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust 1/31/2012 70 Enterprise 141 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150 142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme (HK) 1/31/2012 100 143 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150 144 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 N/A 145 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd. 2/27/2012 N/A 146 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150 147 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100 148 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150 149 American International Assurance Co Ltd 3/5/2012 150 150 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100 151 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250 152 Capital Research and Management Company 3/9/2012 100 153 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A 154 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 N/A 155 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 N/A 156 City of London Investment Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 100 157 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A 158 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50 159 Prescient Investment Management Pty, Ltd 4/18/2012 50 160 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 N/A 161 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 N/A 162 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100 163 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 N/A 164 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 N/A 165 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150 *166 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 250 167 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 N/A 168 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 N/A 169 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100 170 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A 171 ING Investment Management Aisa Pacific (Hong 6/4/2012 150 Kong) Ltd 172 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co Ltd 6/4/2012 N/A 173 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 N/A 174 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A 175 Board of Regents of The University of Texas 8/6/2012 100 System 176 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200 177 Suva 8/13/2012 N/A 178 British Columbia Investment Management Corp 8/17/2012 N/A 179 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 N/A 180 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 N/A 181 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 N/A 182 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 N/A 183 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 N/A 184 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A 185 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A 186 Duke University 9/24/2012 N/A 187 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 N/A 188 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 N/A *189 Cutwater Investor Services Corp 10/26/2012 N/A *190 OrbiMed Advisors LLC 10/26/2012 N/A *191 New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd 10/26/2012 N/A *192 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Ltd 10/26/2012 N/A N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Figures for licences are as of Oct. 31. Figures for quotas are as of Oct. 31 and in millions of U.S. dollars. ($1 = 6.2291 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alison Birrane)