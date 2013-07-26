Excellence Group wins $2 bln tender for sites in new Shenzhen economic zone

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Mainland China developer Excellence Real Estate Group Ltd on Friday won tenders worth a total of 12.4 billion yuan ($2 billion) in the first land auctions at a new economic zone in Shenzhen where China aims to build a global financial centre.

Two commercial sites in Shenzhen’s Qianhai district, about an hour by car from Hong Kong, were sold to Excellence Group for 5.19 billion yuan and 7.18 billion yuan, respectively, according to an announcement on the web site of the city’s land and real estate trade authority.

Senior Chinese officials in June 2012 outlined plans for the $45 billion economic zone in Shenzhen, where they will experiment with service-sector reforms over the next eight years, offering freer currency movements and Hong Kong professional standards.

Excellence Real Estate ranks 48th among property developers in China, according to research firm China Real Estate Information Corp.

The president of Excellence Real Estate is Li Xiaoping, who is a member of Guangdong’s political advisory body, according to its web site. The group scrapped a Hong Kong initial public offering in 2009 due to adverse market conditions, it said.