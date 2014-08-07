FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Customs' official in China's Qingdao dies of unnatural causes - Xinhua
#Corrections News
August 7, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Customs' official in China's Qingdao dies of unnatural causes - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of deputy commissioner in paragraph 2)

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The deputy commissioner of Qingdao Customs, which manages the Chinese city’s port, has died of unnatural causes, state news agency Xinhua said on its microblog on Thursday.

Xinhua said police are investigating the death on Aug. 5 of Deputy Commissioner Bian Peiquan.

The port has been at the centre of a major investigation into alleged commodity financing fraud.

Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
