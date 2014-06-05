StanChart reviewing metals credit to small number of firms in China

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered, which is heavily active in copper financing in China, said on Thursday it was reviewing its credit lines to “a small number” of clients, amid a probe into metal financing at China’s Qingdao Port.

The investigation at the world’s seventh-largest port is looking into whether single cargoes of metal were used multiple times to obtain financing, according to industry sources.

“Specific to this incident, Standard Chartered is reviewing metals financing to a small number of companies in China,” said a Standard Chartered spokeswoman in Singapore. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Mike Collett-White)