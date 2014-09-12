CORRECTED-Qingdao Port says about 100,000 tonnes of metal involved in alleged fraud

(Corrects amount of alumina in 1st paragraph to 300,000 tonnes, from 30,000 tonnes)

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A suspected financing fraud at China’s Qingdao Port that surfaced in June involves about 300,000 tonnes of alumina, 20,000 tonnes of copper and as much as 80,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, the port operator said in a statement on Friday.

This is the first time Qingdao Port International has disclosed the amount of metal linked to a case that has wrecked havoc in China’s metal markets and caused banks to temporarily cease lending.

Qingdao Port is at the centre of a fraud investigation into duplicated warehouse certificates used to pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)