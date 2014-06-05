StanChart monitoring situation at China's Qingdao port

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said on Thursday it was monitoring events at Qingdao port, where a probe into metal financing has disrupted some shipments at China’s third-largest port.

“We are monitoring the situation,” a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Worries over a probe into commodity financing at Qingdao port and potentially a wider investigation have unsettled metals markets. Standard Bank Group and a part-owned unit of Louis Dreyfus Corp warned on Wednesday of potential losses. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)