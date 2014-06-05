FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-StanChart suspends some metals financing in China-sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-StanChart suspends some metals financing in China-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with comment from Standard Chartered)

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has suspended new metal financing to some customers in China, three sources familiar with the matter said, as banks and trading houses review their exposure after a probe into trade financing at the port of Qingdao.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman said the bank was reviewing financing to a small number of its clients.

“Specific to this incident, Standard Chartered is reviewing metals financing to a small number of companies in China,” she said. The bank earlier said it was monitoring the situation in Qingdao.

A client of Standard Chartered was told by the bank that it had temporarily stopped giving “inventory financing” to new deals. The bank would not roll over existing deals when they expired, the Standard Chartered client said.

Another source based in Singapore, with knowledge of the situation, also said the bank had halted financing deals.

“It’s official. Right now they don’t renew financing deals...and stop financing new deals,” said the source, who trades physical copper and ships it to China.

At least one other Western bank with operations in China is reviewing its exposure to copper and aluminium financing, a source with direct knowledge said.

Concern over the situation has extended to domestic banks. A Chinese state-owned bank had sent a team from head office to Qingdao to investigate trade financing problems, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney, and Polly Yam, Xiaowen Bi and Hongmei Zhao in Hong Kong; Editing by Ed Davies and Mike Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.