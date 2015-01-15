Trafigura says could cut exposure from China metal dispute in UK court

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Trade house Trafigura could cut potential damages in a court case linked to alleged metals financing fraud in China to $1 million from $10 million by having it heard in England instead of China, a lawyer for the firm said on Thursday.

The case is one of many legal actions sparked by a probe launched in May by Chinese authorities into suspected fraud at China’s Qingdao port, the world’s seventh busiest, and nearby Penglai.

The alleged fraud is estimated to have stung Western banks and trading houses as well as local Asian banks for more than $3 billion in total.

Trafigura is not accused of fraud, but has been caught in the fallout from the probe.

A private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, allegedly duplicated warehouse certificates stored at Qingdao port to pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans.

Impala Warehousing and Logistics, owned by Trafigura, and China’s Wanxiang Resources have been wrangling over the past few months over the venue for legal action stemming from the probe.

Wanxiang launched proceedings in China last year, but Impala insisted that an agreement to store Wanxiang’s aluminium in Impala’s warehouses included a provision that all disputes be heard in English courts.

The venue is very important in monetary terms, Impala’s lawyer Simon Picken told a court hearing on Thursday, since a limitation provision in England could reduce a potential judgment from $10 million to $1 million.

“China is unlikely to recognise the limitation provision,” he said.

Mr Justice Teare, the judge overseeing the case in England’s High Court, reaffirmed an earlier interim injunction ordering Wanxiang to halt proceedings in Shanghai, which are due to start hearings on Jan. 21.

He agreed to hold a full hearing regarding the venue in coming months, probably in March.

Wanxiang Resources launched a case in Shanghai in August, accusing Impala of failing to deliver aluminium it owned from warehouses.

Wanxiang lawyer Andrew Fletcher said on Thursday the firm would ask the Chinese court to delay its proceedings with Impala until there was a definitive ruling on the venue from the English court.

The details of the underlying case were not discussed in court and both sides declined to provide background.

In July, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Wanxiang Resources, a commodities trading arm of Wanxiang Group, was hit by the alleged fraud and filed a lawsuit against Decheng Mining in a Shanghai court. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Dale Hudson)