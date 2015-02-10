Breakingviews: China pulls its punches with Qualcomm settlement

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China has held back with its Qualcomm settlement. The country’s antitrust watchdogs hit the U.S. chipmaker with a $975 million fine on Feb. 9 and forced it to lower patent fees. That’s helpful for local smartphone makers that rely on Qualcomm’s third and fourth generation mobile technology. Yet the resolution stopped short of explicitly curbing the tech giant’s dominance in the country. Big as China is, it can’t yet afford to shut out foreign technology.

The one-off fine may be the largest in China’s corporate history, but the $117 billion tech group can afford to take the hit: Qualcomm is debt-free and held $32 billion worth of cash and securities at the end of December. But Beijing’s order for Qualcomm to price its royalties based on 65 percent of the selling price of a phone, rather than the whole price, will leave a bruise. Assuming 30 percent of the company’s China revenue in the last fiscal year comes from patents - in line with Qualcomm’s global ratio - a 35 percent reduction in royalties collected would have slashed the group’s revenue last year by $1.4 billion.

Yet China’s antitrust watchdogs have left some leeway for Qualcomm to play tough with its customers. Unlike in Japan or South Korea, Beijing did not explicitly ban the company from “cross-licensing” - where Qualcomm requires clients to make their patents freely available to the chipmaker and its other customers - or from bundling chip sales with license agreements. Rather, Qualcomm has committed to negotiating with Chinese companies “in good faith”. The lack of detail raises the risk Chinese regulators will flex their interpretation of “good faith”, but there’s scope for Qualcomm to retain its dominance and market share.

A likely explanation for the relative lenience is China’s reliance on foreign technology. The country has been aggressively ramping up next generation mobile networks: shipments of 4G smartphones in China will hit 422 million by 2017, up from 152 million last year according to IDC. But more than 90 percent of chips are imported, which means even more reliance on foreign companies for expanding 4G networks. Beijing’s regulators may have a lot of weight, but Qualcomm is still very much in the game.

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm announced that it has reached a resolution with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Feb. 9, ending a 14-month investigation into anti-competitive practices. The NDRC is China’s top economic planning body and also regulates prices and market dominance under China’s anti-monopoly law.

- Under the agreement, Qualcomm will pay China a fine of $975 million for violating China’s anti-monopoly law and modify some of its business practices in a “rectification plan”. Specifically, the company will change the way it charges royalties from smartphone manufacturers for its third and fourth generation cellular technology. Qualcomm has also committed to negotiating its licensing and chip sales agreements with Chinese manufacturers fairly and reasonably.

- Qualcomm raised its forecast revenue for fiscal 2015 to a range of $26.3 billion to $28 billion, slightly raising the lower end of its last forecast of $26 billion to $28 billion, as a result of the agreement.

- Qualcomm reported revenue of $7.1 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2015, a 7 percent increase from the same period last year on Jan. 29. Net income increased 5 percent year on year to $2.3 billion.

- Shares of Qualcomm closed up 1.2 percent on Feb. 9, at $67.11.

- Qualcomm press release (pdf): bit.ly/1IGWHXq

- Reuters: Qualcomm to pay $975 mln to resolve China antitrust dispute