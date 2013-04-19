FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Relaxed quotas could give Asian central banks taste for China bonds
April 19, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Relaxed quotas could give Asian central banks taste for China bonds

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Saikat Chatterjee and Gabriel Wildau
    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Asia's central
banks could dip their toes into Chinese bonds in coming months,
taking advantage of a relaxation of investment quotas and easier
access to the onshore market as Beijing steps up efforts to
internationalise the yuan, bankers said.
    While China has aggressively promoted the use of its
currency in international trade, it wants the yuan to be used in
cross-border investment flows as well.
    Only one percent of China's trade was settled in yuan in
early 2010. Now more than 12 percent is settled in yuan, most of
which is accounted for by China's Asia-Pacific trading partners,
and they need yuan-denominated assets to invest in.
    Though there is a long way to go, China could take a
significant step along the path if it managed to attract more
investment from sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and reserve
managers from those central banks in the region that have
currency swap agreements with the People's Bank of China.
    "Chinese bonds should be one of the favored candidates for
reserve diversification... as investors would be keen to gain
exposure to a gradually internationalised currency," said
Frances Cheung, senior strategist, Asia ex-Japan at Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong.
    They have barely more than a token presence in the onshore
bond market so far.
    At the end of February, data from China's main bond
clearinghouse shows that offshore banks - including both foreign
central banks and Hong Kong trade settlement banks - had
accumulated around 266 million yuan ($43 million) in onshore
interbank bonds, based on flows through a PBOC channel that SWFs
cannot use.
    But China's regulators over the past few months have made it
a lot easier for central banks and SWFs to buy onshore bonds in
far larger volumes. 

    STEP THIS WAY      
    In December, regulators ruled that this category of
investor, known for their conservative character, should no
longer be hobbled by the relatively small quotas allocated to
them and they can apply for quotas in excess of the maximum $1
billion limit previously in effect. [ID: nL4N09P058] 
    And last month, in another incremental step, regulators said
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) would be
allowed to invest in the onshore interbank bond market for the
first time.
    Previously, QFIIs could only access bonds that trade on
China's stock exchange, even though 95 percent of all Chinese
bonds trade on the interbank market.
    "This change, combined with the clarification in the QFII
repatriation rules, and the lock-up period being only three
months for sovereign investors as opposed to the general lock-up
period of one year, will make it more attractive for them,"
Jukka Pihlman, global head, central banks and SWFs, origination
& client coverage at Standard Chartered Bank, said.
    
    REASONS TO BE CAREFUL
    A Hong Kong based QFII fund manager, who requested
anonymity, reckoned the three-month lock up period was unlikely
to deter sovereign investors, who typically buy to hold rather
than trade.
     The fund manager expected central banks and SWFs to enter
the onshore bond market cautiously, particularly as it is not
uniformly liquid, with most volume concentrated in the
short-end. 
    He also said investors have to do more homework to assess
the quality of issuers due to a lack of credit-rating coverage.
    "Unlike the offshore markets, credit differentiation is more
difficult, so early investors will have to be careful. Moreover,
given that the reforms were announced just last month, most of
these large investors will take their time to make portfolio
allocations to the onshore bond market," the fund manager said.
    "We may not see the first investments for some weeks or even
months. Given the conservative nature of their portfolios, we
may see them start investing in extremely short-dated government
debt before gradually buying more longer-dated bonds."
    A source that understood the thinking of sovereign wealth
funds said another concern was that the current regulatory
oversight is fragmented among three different regulators leading
to overlapping and gaps in a regulatory environment.
    While the offshore yuan bond markets and onshore equities
are accessible, they are far smaller markets and more volatile
than onshore debt.
    Still 70 percent of funds invested through the QFII channels
were invested in equities at the end of 2012, while the
remainder was largely held in cash.
    Due to a lack of investment choices hitherto, central banks
have trod carefully. Few exercised their entitlement to the now
obsolete maximum $1 billion quota, and had instead requested
smaller quotas.
    Thailand's central bank only requested a quota of $300
million earlier, as did Bank of Korea, for example. Whereas, the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which oversees a far deeper
offshore yuan market than any other centre, opted for the
maximum 1 billion dollar quota.
    But, that was before the changes, and all Asia-Pacific
central banks could have more reason to top up their quotas now.


 (Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL, Orathai Sriring
in BANGKOK, Michelle Chen in HONG KONG and Samuel Shen in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
