7 months ago
China's Dec rail freight volume rises 9.8 pct y/y - statistics bureau
January 20, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

China's Dec rail freight volume rises 9.8 pct y/y - statistics bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's rail freight volume in December rose 9.8 percent from the same period last year to 315.79 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The amount of cargo carried by the railways declined 0.8 percent on the year, to 3.33 billion tonnes in 2016, the data showed.

China's November rail freight volume rose 13.9 percent from a year earlier.

Rail freight volume grew in August for the first time after falling for 31 consecutive months since December 2013.

Rail freight is one component, together with electricity consumption and bank lending, of the so-called "Li Keqiang index" used to measure the well-being of the economy, named after the country's premier. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

