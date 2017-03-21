China's Feb rail freight volume up 19.4 pct y/y

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's rail freight volume in February rose 19.4 percent from the same period last year to 281.21 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The amount of cargo carried by railways went up 14.5 percent year-on-year to 591.78 million tonnes in the first two months of 2017, the data showed.

China's rail freight volume in January rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

Rail freight is one component, together with electricity consumption and bank lending, that makes up the so-called "Li Keqiang index", named after the country's premier, to measure the well-being of the economy. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair)