FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China should hasten expansion of rail network - vice premier
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 1, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

China should hasten expansion of rail network - vice premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China should accelerate the expansion of its railway network over the next five years, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, quoting the country’s vice premier, Ma Kai.

“We should speed up the expansion of China’s high-speed railway network, build more inter-city and city-suburb links, and work to complete a freight railway network,” Ma told a conference on Thursday.

China has about 121,000 km (75,186 miles) of railway lines in operation, Xinhua said, more than 19,000 kilometres (12,000 miles) of which are high-speed railways.

“We must accomplish the target of investing more than 800 billion yuan ($124 billion) in railway construction in 2016,” Ma added, reiterating a target reported earlier this year. ($1=6.4480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.