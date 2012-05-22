China raises railway freight prices by 10 pct-paper

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China has raised railway freight prices across the board by nearly 10 percent in order to cover increased operational costs, authoritative sources told the Shanghai Securities News.

China has increased the rail freight price seven times since 2003, with the most recent adjustment in April last year, industry executives said.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) raised the national rail freight by 1 fen per tonne per kilometre, five times higher than the previous 0.2 fen increase.

($1 = 6.3258 yuan)