BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China’s coal transport by railway fell 19.7 percent year-on-year to 157 million tonnes in October, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.

In the first 10 months of this year, coal transport by rail dropped 13.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.66 billion tonnes, the commission said. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)