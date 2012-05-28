China expels former railways minister from Party

BEIJING, May 28 (Reuters) - China has expelled former railways minister Liu Zhijun from the ruling Communist Party for suspected involvement in economic crimes, state media said on Monday.

His case has been handed over for investigation to the judicial authorities, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Liu was sacked in February of last year for “serious disciplinary violations”. He had spearheaded an investment drive into the rail sector over the last decade. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)