China rail freight down 11.9 pct in 2015 - state planner

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume dropped 11.9 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to 3.36 billion tonnes, the nation’s top economic planner said on Tuesday, compared with a decline of 3.9 percent in 2014.

For the fourth quarter, the amount of cargo moved by railways declined 13.4 percent year on year, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website. The NDRC did not provide data for December.

The tepid reading, often viewed as an indicator of economic activity, comes after China posted its weakest economic growth in 25 years in 2015. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)